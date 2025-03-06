Check Point Software expands partner and customer advocacy management services, strengthening cyber security collaboration and operational resilience

At CPX 2025 Vegas, Check Point has unveiled the expansion of its Partner and Customer Advocacy Management Services, providing direct access to advocacy experts. These services enhance stability, streamline engagement, and facilitate proactive collaboration between Check Point, its partners, and their customers. Organisations gain a single point of contact to improve security operations, accelerate executive engagement, and optimise cyber security strategies.

Enhancing Cyber Security Collaboration in a Rapidly Evolving Threat Landscape According to Check Point’s 2025 security report, cyber attacks have surged by 44% year over year, underscoring the urgent need for proactive cyber security engagement. As security environments become increasingly complex, organisations must optimise their security investments, foster collaboration, and drive operational excellence to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Check Point’s Partner and Customer Advocacy Services provide a strategic engagement model designed to align security strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver expert guidance tailored to evolving business needs. By working closely with partners and customers, these services offer seamless access to Check Point’s deep cyber security expertise, empowering organisations to strengthen defenses, maximise ROI, and navigate the ever-changing threat landscape with confidence.

A New Level of Engagement Beyond Traditional Post-Sale Support

Check Point’s Advocacy Manager engagement goes beyond conventional post-sale support, offering structured, strategic guidance that empowers both partners and customers. Partners gain the insights and expertise needed to navigate security challenges effectively, while customers benefit from direct access to advocacy experts for tailored security optimisation.

“This service reflects the growing demand for dedicated, hands-on engagement in navigating complex cyber security challenges,” said Sharon Schusheim, Chief Services Officer at Check Point Software. “Through our Advocacy Services, we act as true trusted advisors, working proactively with partners and customers to strengthen security, drive operational efficiency, and prevent issues before they occur. By providing direct access to advocacy experts, we enable organisations to stay ahead of threats and achieve long-term business success.”

Check Point’s Advocacy Management Services offer a proactive engagement model that helps partners and customers strengthen cyber security and ensure operational stability. Acting as trusted advisors, Check Point’s advocacy team prevents issues before they impact security operations.

The service includes two flexible engagement models:

Partner Advocacy Management – Provides partners and MSSPs with direct access to a Partner Advocacy Manager who improves service delivery, seamless coordination with senior experts, and aligns security strategies, strengthening customer relationships and business success.

Customer Advocacy Management – Equips customers with a dedicated Customer Advocacy Manager for strategic guidance, rapid issue resolution, and security optimisation tailored to their needs.

“We’re very pleased with the results we’ve seen from working with Check Point’s Customer Advocacy Team. Their support has played a crucial role in enabling our cyber security services team to deliver effective customer success, especially in handling some of our more complex accounts. The escalation process has been particularly helpful, providing us with a dedicated escalation channel and proactive support. This partnership has made a real difference in our capabilities, allowing us to better protect our clients.” Paul Starr, Co-Founder and CEO, SEP2

“Collaborating with Check Point‘s Advocacy Team has truly elevated our approach to cyber security management. Their proactive guidance and commitment to continuous improvement have allowed us to address technical challenges more efficiently while uncovering new growth opportunities. We appreciate their hands-on support and strategic insights, which have strengthened our customer relationships and driven greater overall success in our security initiatives.”- Andreas Zentsch, CEO of Think-1st Ltd & Co. KG

Differentiating from Traditional Support Models

Check Point’s Advocacy Services complement the technical support services by offering a proactive, strategic approach that goes beyond traditional break-fix solutions. These services facilitate deeper engagement across R&D, product, support, and professional services teams, ensuring a more collaborative and tailored experience for partners and customers.