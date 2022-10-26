Check Point Software launches cyber security platform, Check Point Quantum Titan

Check Point Software introduces Check Point Quantum Titan, a new release of the Check Point Quantum cyber security platform. The Quantum Titan release introduces three new software blades that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning, to deliver advanced threat prevention against advanced domain name system exploits (DNS) and phishing, as well as autonomous IoT security. Check Point Quantum Titan is now one of the industry’s only platforms that can provide both IoT device discovery and automatically apply zero-trust threat prevention profiles to protect IoT devices.

“Cyber threats have become more sophisticated, frequent, and costly. The expansion of IoT devices and multi-cloud has dramatically increased complexity and the opportunity for more impactful breaches. Therefore, enterprises must apply security measures that are not only effective but efficient, leveraging security analytics and automation to prevent the stealthy cyberattacks that are common today”, said Frank Dickson, IDC Group Vice President of Security and Trust, “Check Point looks to prevent these elusive cyberattacks with Titan, the newest release of their Quantum security platform. Check Point innovative threat prevention, automation, threat intelligence analytics, and unified security management to simplify operations and increase security effectiveness across the network, data center, cloud, endpoints and IoT.”

Eyal Manor, VP Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies said: “Keeping up with the ever-evolving threat landscape is becoming more complex and challenging, especially when traditional network security management tools need weeks, if not months, to process updates. The new Quantum Titan platform, powered by AI and deep learning, is faster and more effective, bringing together innovative capabilities to help stop even more threats”

Check Point’s new Quantum Titan addresses the need for better security and less complexity by consolidating and automating threat prevention technologies, processes, and policies. This enables smarter and more efficient protection across an organization’s complex, distributed networks both on-premise and in the cloud.

Check Point Quantum Titan’s capabilities include:

Threat prevention with new AI Deep Learning engines: Traditional reputation services are not able to identify sophisticated, zero-day phishing campaigns. Quantum Titan introduces two new software blades that leverages AI and deep learning technologies and stops 5X more DNS attacks, as well as 4X more zero-day phishing vulnerabilities compared to traditional signature-based technologies.

Unique autonomous IoT security: Traditional security solutions for IoT require additional hardware sensors and investment as well as significant time spent to manually deploy and administer, just to detect and manage attacks – not prevent them. The new version of Quantum IoT Software blade, enabled via Quantum Titan's platform not only adds proprietary, quick, and efficient discovery for every IoT device but also automatically applies zero-trust profiles so organization can start preventing attacks in less than 5 minutes.

Business driven security performance: Legacy on-premise security systems do not automatically scale or prioritize performance for peak workloads and mission critical applications. Quantum Titan delivers a significant performance boost for critical applications with over 20 features, focused on efficiency and performance. With auto-scaling, the platform instantly prioritizes applications and large workloads during peak periods or to cope with unexpected traffic spikes.

Check Point Software is transforming how organizations secure their network security with Check Point Quantum Titan security platform, Quantum Maestro, and the Quantum IoT solutions. Organizations can now simplify their data center workflow orchestration and scale up their security gateways on demand.

Availability

Quantum Titan, the new release of Quantum Cyber Security Platform and Quantum IOT protect are currently available in early availability. They will be generally available in November.