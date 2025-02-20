Check Point Software securing the hyper-connected world in a new era of AI with AI-driven innovation and real security platform

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. unveiled its strategic vision for securing the hyper-connected world at CPX 2025 Bangkok, its premier annual cybersecurity event. With nearly 1,650 employees, customers and partners from across APAC in attendance, Check Point showcased how AI-driven security innovations and its hybrid mesh security strategy are transforming cyber defence, ensuring organisations stay ahead of evolving threats.

With the global surge in sophisticated cyberattacks fuelled by ransomware, hacktivism, and AI-driven cybercrime, organisations in APAC faced an average of 2,915 attacks per week over the last six months—significantly higher than the global average of 1,843 attacks per week, according to Check Point’s Threat Intelligence data.

Key trends in APAC:

52% of malicious files were delivered via web-based attacks in the last 30 days, highlighting a sharp rise in phishing scams.

Ransomware attacks in APAC reached 6.3% of all cyber incidents, compared to 4% globally, marking an alarming increase.

Most targeted sectors:

Education & Research – 7,372 weekly attacks per organisation (vs. 4,127 globally)

Healthcare – 5,225 weekly attacks per organisation (vs. 2,441 globally)

Government/Military – 4,834 weekly attacks per organisation (vs. 2,593 globally)

“We are entering a new era where AI is both the greatest threat and the most powerful defence,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO, Check Point Software. “Cybercriminals are leveraging AI to scale attacks—so we’re embedding AI across our security framework to deliver prevention-first protection. Our goal is to keep businesses secure today while preparing them for the threats of tomorrow.”

Pioneering AI-driven security: Check Point’s latest innovations

As AI-driven cyber threats escalate, organizations require security solutions that can protect against an expanding attack surface and evolving attack techniques. Check Point is addressing this challenge with the launch of new AI-powered security capabilities that redefine cyber defence.

Autonomous security operations with Infinity AI Copilot – A context-aware GenAI-driven assistant that streamlines security administration, automates policy enforcement, and accelerates threat response.

AI-driven threat prevention & automated incident response – With Infinity Playblocks, organisations can orchestrate automated security actions across Check Point and third-party environments using natural language AI automation.

Zero trust reinvented: AI-powered policy insights & auditing – New Infinity Identity capabilities provide consistent access controls across hybrid environments, ensuring compliance with evolving security policies and regulations.

“Security leaders are facing a perfect storm—rising threats, complex environments, and a critical talent shortage,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer, Check Point Software. “The Infinity AI Bundle simplifies operations while strengthening proactive threat prevention, ensuring unified security management across enterprises.”

Industry-leading cybersecurity performance

Check Point’s Infinity Platform continues to set the standard for cybersecurity effectiveness. In Miercom’s 2025 benchmark, it achieved a 99.9% malware block rate, delivering the highest-rated prevention against Zero+1 day malware. Additionally, Check Point’s firewall recorded the lowest risk of known exploited vulnerabilities (KEVs)—with just one KEV, compared to competitors with 11, 16, and 21 KEVs.

Further solidifying its leadership, Check Point was named a Leader across three key GigaOm Radar reports:

Application & API Security

Cloud Network Security

Cloud Workload Security

“Security is built on trust,” said Gil Shwed, Founder & Chairman, Check Point Software. “With over three decades of industry leadership, Check Point Infinity—the Real Security Platform—is the gold standard for AI-powered protection, giving businesses confidence in an evolving cyber landscape.”

The future of security: AI, automation & unified protection

With cyberattacks rising 44% year-over-year, organisations face increasing challenges due to fragmented security tools and operational complexity. Check Point’s hybrid mesh security model, powered by Infinity AI, delivers unified security policies, proactive threat prevention, and AI-driven automation for Zero Trust enforcement. By integrating real-time collaborative threat intelligence across Check Point and third-party solutions, businesses can stay ahead of evolving threats.

“In today’s hyperconnected world, AI-driven threats demand an AI-powered defence,” said Ruma Balasubramanian, President, APAC & Japan. “Check Point Infinity is the Real Security Platform—built for AI, powered by AI—offering best-in-class threat prevention, unified security management, and real-time collaborative intelligence. As we move towards Autonomous Zero Trust, Check Point remains at the forefront of prevention-first security, ensuring businesses stay resilient, secure, and future-ready.”