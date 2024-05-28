Check Point Software solidifies India commitment; opens its second largest global Office in Bengaluru

Check Point Software Software Technologies Ltd., a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, today announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, to meet the growing demands of industry customers looking for prevention-first security solutions within India. With a spacious layout spanning 42,700 square feet and capacity for over 350 seats, this new office is meticulously designed to foster protection and productivity. This office now stands as the company’s second largest globally, trailing behind its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and underscores Check Point’s substantial investment and its unwavering commitment to India.

In addition to its impressive dimensions, the new office is strategically designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and productivity. It features a customer experience center and AI Demo Zones, serving as interactive platforms where customers can explore and test cutting-edge security solutions tailored to their unique industry requirements. From hands-on demonstrations of advanced threat detection systems to simulated cyber-attack scenarios, these spaces empower customers to evaluate and implement robust security measures effectively. Furthermore, the office will deliver all of Check Point Software’s services across India, catering to customers nationwide.

Beyond modern workspace tools and cutting-edge connectivity solutions to enhance productivity and showcase the latest security technologies, employees can enjoy various facilities and amenities, including recreational areas, a game room, and a cafeteria, making it a hub for both productivity and protection.

The cyber security market in India is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber threats. According to DSCI, the Indian cyber security market is expected to account for 5% of the global market by 2028. As per Check Point Software cyberattack statistics, an organisation in India was attacked on average 2807 times per week in Q1 2024, demonstrating a +33% YoY change. This was the second highest in APAC region, necessitating advanced security solutions. According to Check Point Research, India is witnessing a significant surge in cyberattacks, with a 33% increase in weekly attacks in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing the global rise of 28%. As India progresses in its digital transformation journey, addressing these security challenges becomes increasingly critical.

“India is a strategic market for us in terms of talent and market potential. With the digitalisation pace and ever-evolving cyber threat landscape in India, the region represents unprecedented business growth opportunities. The opening of our new office marks a pivotal moment for Check Point Software in India as this office will serve as a hub for innovation, supporting our mission to secure India’s digital future and addressing the increasing demand for robust cyber security solutions by investing in sales, go-to-market strategies and new technologies, incorporating AI into our next generation of cyber security solutions,” said Sundar Balasubramanian, India and SAARC Managing Director, Check Point Software Software Technologies.

He continued, “We recognise the importance of competent and skilled resources to helm operations, so we invest heavily in nurturing local cyber security talent by providing partners, customers and employees with cyber security skills and security awareness training, to stay secure at work and everywhere.”

As cyber security pioneers with over 30 years of service, Check Point Software, first set foot in India in 2003, with a modest office in Bangalore, steadily expanding to the current office. Embarking on a trajectory of growth, Check Point Software in India is set to inaugurate a new office in Chennai next month, in a strategic move aimed at expanding support for security partners and customers nationwide. Together with a dynamic ecosystem of over 600 partners in India, Check Point is a channel-driven company, recently launching its New Partner Program, designed to maximise partners’ potential and drive growth. This strategic initiative underscores Check Point Software’s commitment to both customers and partners as they collaboratively work to fortify the digital landscape.