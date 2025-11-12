Check Point Software Technologies completes acquisition of Lakera

Check Point Software Technologies has officially completed its acquisition of Lakera. This marks a major step forward in redefining how enterprises secure the AI systems that are reshaping global business.

By combining Check Point’s prevention-first cybersecurity architecture with Lakera’s AI-native security and adversarial testing expertise, the company is launching the world’s first end-to-end AI Security Platform, protecting the full AI lifecycle, from data infrastructure to model runtime and intelligent agent behaviour.

This acquisition establishes the foundation for a new category: AI Transformation Security, where prevention-first defense meets AI-native guardrails, red-teaming intelligence, and model-centric threat detection. It also signals Check Point’s expansion into a fast-growing market that bridges cybersecurity, AI governance, and compliance, projected to exceed USD 60 billion by 2028 (Markets & Markets).

Advertisement

Data has become the world’s most valuable resource, and generative AI the most transformative technology of our time. GenAI adoption is outpacing every prior technological revolution, embedding intelligent AI agents across enterprises to make trillions of autonomous decisions daily. These agents will accelerate business productivity exponentially, but they also redefine security risk. Today, humans are the weakest link in cybersecurity; tomorrow, autonomous AI agents will be.

To perform effectively, these agents will access massive corporate datasets, execute actions, and collaborate with other systems. Without proper guardrails, they become targets for manipulation, misinformation, and loss of control. Existing cybersecurity solutions were not designed to secure this new Internet of Agents. The Check Point–Lakera platform changes that by embedding prevention, monitoring, and AI-native detection directly into the enterprise fabric, ensuring AI remains an accelerator, not an exposure.

The integration of Check Point’s defense-grade prevention-first architecture with Lakera’s AI-native detection, red-teaming, and guardrails delivers a unified platform that secures the full spectrum of AI adoption, infrastructure, models, agents, and human interactions. Lakera’s global red-teaming community, Gandalf, represents the world’s largest AI adversarial testing ecosystem. This community continuously trains Lakera’s models against live threats, providing Check Point with real-time intelligence to strengthen enterprise AI resilience.

Check Point becomes one of the only major cybersecurity vendors capable of true end-to-end AI protection, from employee AI tools and custom applications to model development and data infrastructure. From a growth perspective, the acquisition expands Check Point’s total addressable market as enterprises recognise that AI innovation without protection creates unacceptable operational and reputational risk. For business media and analysts, this signals Check Point’s transition from the Internet and Cloud Security era into the AI Security era, the next major frontier for the company and the industry.

The global AI in cybersecurity market was valued at USD 22.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 60.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.9% (Markets & Markets). Another forecast places the sector at USD 93.75 billion by 2030, growing 24.4% annually (Grand View Research). The broader enterprise AI market is estimated at USD 23.95 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 155.2 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research). With 86% of companies already implementing AI-use policies (Cybersecurity Dive), enterprises are clearly investing heavily in AI. These signals underscore that AI-native security is now becoming mission-critical to safeguard data, systems, and business continuity.