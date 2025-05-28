Check Point’s strategic acquisition of Veriti signals a new era in preemptive cybersecurity

May 28, 2025 – India: In a bold move to enhance its cybersecurity portfolio, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced plans to acquire Veriti Cybersecurity, With AI-driven threats escalating and attack surfaces expanding, Check Point doubles down on prevention-first security by acquiring Veriti, a startup that has quickly transformed threat exposure management since its 2021 launch. The deal, expected to close by Q2 2025, will integrate Veriti’s automation capabilities into Check Point’s Infinity Platform—injecting agility and collaboration into modern cyber defense.

As AI accelerates cyberattacks and enterprise networks become increasingly decentralized, traditional reactive security is proving inadequate. Today’s digital environments span clouds, endpoints, and data centers—creating vast vulnerabilities. Veriti’s Preemptive Exposure Management (PEM) offers a proactive solution to this growing threat landscape.

The Veriti Advantage

Veriti stands out for shifting from detection to automated preemptive remediation. It continuously scans configurations, logs, and vulnerabilities across over 70 vendor environments. Instead of waiting for patches, Veriti applies virtual ones instantly—safely and without disrupting operations.

“Security teams today suffer from inaction. Risks compound in the gaps between tools, teams, and timelines,” said Adi Ikan, CEO and co-founder of Veriti. “We founded Veriti to remediate risk safely and at scale. Joining Check Point helps us advance that mission.”

Check Point’s Strategic Vision

This acquisition aligns with Check Point’s vision for hybrid mesh security. Integrating Veriti into the Infinity Platform enhances its open-garden approach, enabling coordinated, cross-vendor threat remediation.

“The acquisition of Veriti marks a big step toward realizing our hybrid mesh security strategy,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point. “It empowers us to deliver seamless, prevention-first security—critical in today’s AI-threat landscape.”

What Veriti Brings to Infinity

Automated virtual patching: Shrinks patching time from weeks to minutes across third-party tools.

Real-time threat intelligence enforcement: Instantly deploys protection across firewalls, endpoints, WAFs, and cloud tools.

Safe, context-aware remediation: Applies fixes based on specific environments, minimizing disruption.

Integration with Wiz: Enables automatic remediation of cloud exposures, supporting Check Point’s broader cloud security partnerships.

Toward Full Risk Lifecycle Coverage

Veriti joins Check Point’s recently added External Risk Management (ERM) offering. Together, they provide full risk lifecycle coverage—managing both internal and external exposures across the attack surface, all via the Infinity Platform.

In today’s complex and fast-paced threat landscape, this acquisition reinforces Check Point’s mission to stay ahead of attackers—not just keep up.