Chemours Joins Forces with NTT DATA and Hibiya Engineering to Revolutionize Data Center Cooling

Chemours announced the launch of a full-scale product trial with NTT DATA and Hibiya Engineering, Ltd., focused on data center two-phase immersion cooling. The trial follows successful lab testing and aims to revolutionize data center cooling strategies through cutting-edge technologies, including Chemours’ advanced dielectric fluid, Opteon™ 2P50. This announcement marks an important step in the product commercialization process.

The product trial was designed to address the growing data center energy and cooling gap. As data centers evolve to meet the demands of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI), they generate more heat and higher energy demand. This collaboration will explore next-generation cooling technologies that can provide optimal computing performance today and into the future, while supporting significant gains in data center efficiency and sustainability.

Driving Sustainable Cooling in Expanding Digital Markets

Opteon™ 2P50, Chemours’ developmental dielectric thermal management fluid, has an ultra-low global warming potential of 10 (AR6) and superior performance capabilities compared to traditional or single-phase cooling technologies. This developmental fluid can reduce:

90% of data center cooling energy,

40% of overall data center energy consumption,

Nearly all water use in most climates,

Interior noise pollution, and

The physical data center footprint by up to 60%.

Additionally, the fluid can be recovered, reprocessed and reused in perpetuity, creating a circular solution.

“We are pleased to partner with Chemours and the broader data center value chain to accelerate the practical application of liquid and immersion cooling technologies through this field trial,” said Kouhei Kurotaki, Deputy Manager of Technology Consulting Division at NTT DATA Japan. “Opteon™ 2P50 directly addresses the growing heat generation and energy use challenges facing data centers, and we believe this trial will help address key value chain questions. By driving joint verification and specification we believe that we can fully meet customer requirements, support safe construction and operation, provide more sustainable IT services, and ultimately accelerate adoption of innovative technologies.”

“Joining forces with these industry leaders for an Opteon™ 2P50 field trial represents an exciting step forward in our journey to help solve the big data energy and water crisis,” said Izabela Jasinska, Liquid Cooling Venture Leader. “As AI adoption grows and next generation graphics and central processing chips become the standard, traditional cooling technologies simply cannot keep up. We developed Opteon™ 2P50 specifically for data centers, to not only increase the performance and efficiency criteria, but also to dramatically reduce the environmental footprint of data centers around the globe.”

Future of Data Centers in India

As India is rapidly emerging as a key player in AI, high-performance computing, and advanced data processing, it drives an urgent need for effective and efficient thermal solutions to support the growing digital infrastructure. Opteon™ 2P50 provides an ideal response to these demands, enabling stakeholders to effectively cool some of the highest power chips on the market, while maintaining a strong focus on environmental sustainability.