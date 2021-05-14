Chingari crosses 100k downloads in a week of beta announcement

Read Article

Setting a record within just a week of announcing its beta version, India’s fastest growing audio-based social media app fireside has ​successfully ​crossed the milestone ​of over 100k downloads. The success story of the first of its kind app is propelled by its founder’s vision of bringing back intimacy and emotions in social media conversations​,completely revolutionising the way Indians talk online.

Conceptualised and founded by Sumit Ghosh, Aditya Kothari and Ashwat Venkateshan, fireside along with its user-centricity ​also ​comes with a promise of protecting privacy of shared voice conversations.

“The early success of firesides cements our vision of creating a space for audio-​based conversations to instil emotions, intimacy and a sense of belonging among social media users. In today’s time when isolation has become a​ reality, fireside gives a huge ​​support by creating a virtual room to bridge emotional ​and communication ​gaps. The features have been conceptualised​ and curated especially​ to give space to voices, support ideas, allow debates, simplify learning and nurture creativity. We are buoyed by the initial response and believe that fireside’s popularity will continue to grow in ​near future,” ​​said Sumit Ghosh, CEO, Fireside.

