Chola MS Risk Services partners with Hungary based Denxpert EHS&S Software to launch regulatory software backed by the European Union

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services, a part of the INR 381 billion Murugappa Group, and Denxpert EHS&S Software, a pioneer in EHS and sustainability IT solutions based out of Hungary launched Denxpert Legal software in India.

Denxpert Legal is a digital tool for regulatory mapping and assurance in matters pertaining to environment health and safety. This solution will help industries comply with legal regulations at both facility and the corporate level. This program has been supported by the European Union under an innovation program called ‘Innowwide’ that involves a stringent selection process. The consortium of Denxpert EHS&S Software and Chola MS Risk Services had qualified after scoring above 95% in this evaluation.

Denxpert Legal management system was launched by H.E. András László Király, Ambassador of Hungary, and Tania Friederichs, Minister Counsellor, Head of Research and Innovation Sector, Delegation of the European Union to India. Denxpert Legal is widely used in over 300 corporates including Fortune 500 companies primarily in Europe and US.

Speaking about the launch of Denxpert Legal in India, H.E. András László Király, Ambassador of Hungary said “Being the member of EU, they are honoured to bring in such technology to India through Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd, Hungary to contribute to India’s drive towards highest corporate social responsibility. I am very sure that the tool will be handier and more useful for not only Indian corporates but also all the stakeholders working for the cause of environmental protection and sustainability. I wish that Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd, Hungary and Chola MS Risk Services Limited association will provide a value addition to the Indian society through this tool.”

Tania Friederichs, Minister Counsellor, Head of Research and Innovation Sector, Delegation of the European Union to India, said, “India’s rapidly growing economy undeniably requires effective digital functionalities to enable corporates, institutions and environmental groups to stay abreast with the changes in the EHS regulatory environment. I am glad that this proposal was selected on merit over all other projects as part of Innowide under EU council.”

Subba Rao, Chief Executive, Chola MS Risk Services Limited, said, “Denxpert Legal is an advanced digital tool from Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd, Hungary. With our 25+ years of EHS regulatory assurance consulting experience, we have developed and customised this tool to suit the Indian industry’s requirement. As a part of this process, we piloted it at 50 major clients of Chola MS Risk Services across various industrial sectors. We are confident that this tool will help service compliance and regulatory requirement in the Indian market.”

Szücs Winkler Robert, Manager, Denxpert EHS&S Software Ltd, Hungary said “Denxpert Legal is an efficient web-based solution for monitoring and complying with the ever-changing legal requirements in the field of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS). We are launching the tool in three variants. While the basic version offers a comprehensive view of the subscribed regulations, the advanced versions involve knowledge sharing through business impact, consultation through assurance audits, workshops and data management.”

