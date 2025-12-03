CIOs signal rising tech spend and deeper shift to enterprise AI in 2026

A new study by Recognize, a US-based technology investment platform focused on tech services, reveals that American CIOs are entering 2026 with optimism, rising budgets and a deeper commitment to enterprise AI. The findings, drawn from a periodic survey of more than 200 IT executives, underline how technology leaders are reshaping their IT strategies around custom development, AI-driven applications and a more mature services ecosystem. For Indian IT services firms, the results offer an early look into where enterprise spending, talent needs and partnership opportunities are headed in the coming year.

The data points to a clear shift in mindset: AI is no longer viewed as an experimental capability but as a core growth driver. An overwhelming 85% of surveyed executives expect their IT budgets to rise in 2026, with only a small minority anticipating cuts or stagnation. This confidence holds even amid economic uncertainty, as organizations continue modernizing their technology stacks and accelerating AI adoption. One of the clearest signals of this shift is the appetite for AI-generated enterprise applications. Over half of the respondents said they expect to replace some commercial software with AI-generated tools, including custom-built CRMs and workflow platforms, while nearly a third are evaluating similar paths. Combined with plans from 67% of organizations to expand their IT teams, the survey suggests a sustained demand for specialized engineering, data and AI talent.

AI maturity levels appear to be rising in parallel. Nearly six in ten enterprises already have major AI projects in production, more than half are prototyping use cases across business functions, and 48% report bottom-up experimentation by individual employees. Only 3% say they are not using AI at all, indicating how deeply embedded AI has become in corporate environments. This momentum is also reflected in custom development strategies: 42% of respondents are increasing proprietary application development to sharpen competitive differentiation, while 36% are moving toward off-the-shelf SaaS for speed and cost efficiency, revealing a two-track digital strategy emerging across industries. Nearly half of all organizations have also begun fine-tuning commercial LLMs, with another 37% evaluating model customization — a clear sign that enterprises want AI systems tailored to their own data and workflows.

As AI deployment accelerates, concerns around governance and risk are becoming more pronounced. Security stands out as the top barrier, cited by 64% of executives. Performance issues, complexity, costs and the risk of inaccurate results also remain core challenges as enterprises scale GenAI systems. Talent shortages, job-impact concerns and uncertainty around ROI add further layers of hesitation, illustrating that while enthusiasm for AI is high, enterprises are still working to formalize guardrails and strengthen governance frameworks.

These pressures are expanding the role of service providers. More than half of the CIOs surveyed plan to increase their use of system integrators and contractors to build and manage AI infrastructure, with another 29% maintaining existing partnerships but redirecting them more directly toward AI initiatives. Managed services are emerging as a critical layer in AI operations, with 64% of enterprises relying on third parties to monitor, optimize and operate the inference layer — a trend expected to benefit cloud, infra-modernization and AIOps specialists.

The survey also sheds light on platform preferences. OpenAI and Google lead decisively as the LLMs of choice for US enterprises, followed by Meta, Anthropic and Mistral. Developer ecosystems are evolving just as rapidly, with tools like GitHub Copilot, OpenAI Codex, Gemini CLI, Amazon Q Developer, CodeGPT and Claude Code seeing widespread adoption. This signals a software engineering landscape where AI assistance is becoming standard practice, reshaping developer productivity and delivery cycles.

For Indian IT vendors, the findings paint a favourable picture: rising budgets, expanding IT teams, a shift to custom-built AI applications, and the growing reliance on managed services all point to strong demand in 2026. As enterprises mature in their AI journeys, the opportunities will increasingly lie in helping them build, fine-tune, govern and scale AI systems — and in doing so, becoming long-term strategic partners in their transformation.