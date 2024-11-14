Cisco and LTIMindtree expand partnership to deliver next-generation secure access globally

Cisco announced that LTIMindtree is now leveraging Cisco Secure Access as its security service edge (SSE) solution to enable secure hybrid work experiences for its employees and customers worldwide.

“With Cisco’s zero trust approach and embedded AI, it was an easy decision to replace our long-standing SSE solution with Cisco Secure Access,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer & Whole-time Director, LTIMindtree. “We were able to quickly deploy the solution, and it now protects our hybrid workforce while delivering a better user experience and simplified IT management.”

Cisco and LTIMindtree have also extended their partnership to deliver integrated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions based on Cisco technology to LTIMindtree’s global client base. LTIMindtree’s expertise in tailoring solutions to the specific vertical requirements is the perfect complement to Cisco’s technology, including Cisco Secure Access and SD-WAN, delivering seamless and secure connected experiences for both remote and in-office workers.

“Great workplaces require great security. With AI-powered threats rising, we are combating sophisticated attackers across a more expansive landscape. Our customers need their security to operate in the background, at machine scale to make the experience seamless and secure for hybrid workers,” said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. “LTIMindtree’s rapid deployment of Secure Access is a great testament to Cisco’s platform strategy and differentiation. Together with our partners, we are changing what user protection means for a modern workplace.”

With Cisco Secure Access, decisions about how users connect to applications are handled behind the scenes via a unified agent, so users get to what they want more quickly. With low-latency connections and transparent identity-based authentication, users are more secure with less hassle. For IT organisations, Cisco Secure Access provides an easy pathway to zero trust and zero trust network access (ZTNA), while also simplifying operations with a unified console and AI-guidance. Secure Access is part of the Cisco Security Cloud, its unified, AI-driven, cross-domain security platform.