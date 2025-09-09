CitiusTech unveils Knewron: Redefining enterprise AI for healthcare

Bangalore, India | September 9, 2025 — In an era where AI is rapidly reshaping industries, one sector has always demanded more caution, context, and trust than the rest: healthcare. CitiusTech, a leading healthcare technology and solutions provider, has stepped into this space with the launch of CitiusTech Knewron, a healthcare-native AI platform built to design, build, and operate enterprise-grade AI solutions without compromising on governance, safety, or clinical trust.

Unlike generic AI platforms, Knewron is engineered from the ground up for healthcare enterprises. It combines native data ingestion, policy-driven guardrails, model routing optimized for purpose, persona-specific workbenches, and protocol-based integrations to help organizations accelerate product development while ensuring trust and explainability. At its core, Knewron is designed to augment, automate, and accelerate healthcare innovation — with humans firmly in the loop at every stage.

“AI is transforming how software is built, but in healthcare, context, trust, and governance are non-negotiable,” said Rajan Kohli, CEO of CitiusTech. “CitiusTech Knewron’s guardrails, curated knowledge, and explainability make it a true enabler. Enterprises can now efficiently solve for context at scale, helping product builders and technologists work with AI for complex tasks while being assured that the software complies with healthcare regulations, and ultimately delivers solutions not just faster, but also more securely and at higher quality.”

Knewron’s healthcare-native architecture is more than just an AI toolkit. It enables enterprises to map value streams, modernize legacy systems, and create AI-augmented product development lifecycles (PDLCs). From speeding up engineering workflows to automating compliance audits, the platform is designed to reduce timelines from weeks to days — without eroding safety, human oversight, or accountability.

Some of the standout capabilities include:

Healthcare Domain Nativity : Ingesting and codifying clinical, payer, and administrative workflows so AI agents operate with curated, context-rich data.

Agentic PDLC Orchestration : Visual workflow designers and multi-agent orchestration for product discovery, development, testing, and release.

Policy-as-Code & Explainability : Guardrails, policy enforcement, and immutable audit trails for compliance and transparency.

Model-Agnostic Gateway : Multi-LLM support with cost-aware routing to avoid vendor lock-in and optimize spending.

Enterprise Deployment Flexibility: Secure deployment across VPCs, private clouds, or on-premise to meet data-sovereignty needs.

For Sudhir Kesavan, COO of CitiusTech, the launch is about more than speed — it’s about reimagining how healthcare value chains themselves are built. “This is not about automating process steps,” he noted. “It’s about a journey towards re-architecting the value chain itself. Our goal is straightforward: enable healthcare leaders to build solutions while preserving regulatory and clinical trust. With Knewron, organizations can unlock efficiency, speed, accuracy, and scalability to deliver better care.”

Looking ahead, CitiusTech plans to expand Knewron with pre-built domain-centric studios for healthcare workflows, a full cognitive architecture spanning data ingestion to orchestration, and observability dashboards powered by FinOps algorithms. Future releases will also feature agentic lifecycle management for enterprise-wide scalability.

With Knewron, CitiusTech is making a strong statement: AI in healthcare cannot be an afterthought. It must be native, trustworthy, and built with compliance at its core.