Citrix expands remote PC access offerings

Read Article

Citrix Systems has announced that it is extending its globally leveraged Remote PC Access solution to the cloud, making it available as part of Citrix Desktop Service and Citrix Desktop Essentials. The move enables organizations of all sizes to deliver a familiar virtual desktop and high-performance experience that empowers employees to safely access all the apps, information and resources they need to perform at their best while working remotely.

“Businesses that rush solutions to accommodate remote work face security risks, questionable impact to productivity, and unknown network issues,” said Mark Bowker, senior analyst for Enterprise Strategy Group. “As companies work through addressing any shortcomings, now is an ideal time to consider VDI and other digital workspace technologies that can deliver a secure and productive experience for employees who are working from home.”

With Citrix Remote PC Access, IT organizations can quickly and easily deliver a full virtual desktop experience to employees by installing a small client (VDA) that allows users to securely remote into their Windows or Linux PCs from anywhere using virtually any device. Remote PC Access does not require a VPN and can enable security measures like multi-factor authentication to keep confidential content secure.

“As employees settle in to the new normal of working from home, it is more important than ever to provide access to a consistent and familiar set of tools that keep them engaged and productive while keeping corporate information safe,” said Paul Carley, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Desktop and Applications Group, Citrix.

Already included in Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Advanced/Premium and Citrix Workspace Premium Plus, Remote PC Access is now offered as part of Citrix Virtual Desktops Essentials and Citrix Virtual Desktops Service.

With Citrix Virtual Desktops Service, companies can deliver Remote PC Access to physical desktops as well as virtual desktop infrastructure located on-premises or in any public cloud. And With Citrix Virtual Desktops Essentials Service, a month-to-month service option available on Azure Marketplace, they can also deliver to Azure-hosted virtual desktops using.

“The shift to remote work has accelerated the move to the cloud,” Carley said. “And we’re meeting our customers there with solutions that enable them to create the secure digital workspaces that meet their needs now and in the future.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com