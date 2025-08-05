Citrus Solutions expands North India presence with new strategic distributor partnership

In a move aimed at strengthening its foothold in North India, Citrus Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in India’s Thin Client manufacturing sector, has appointed Medley India Infosolution Pvt. Ltd. as its official distributor for the region. The strategic partnership is poised to extend the reach of Citrus’s energy-efficient, future-ready computing solutions to a broader market.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in our growth journey,” said Manoj Nair, CEO, Citrus Solutions Pvt. Ltd. “Medley India brings deep regional insight and a trusted network that aligns perfectly with our vision of making reliable, sustainable computing more accessible. Together, we aim to meet the evolving technology needs of North Indian businesses.”

As cloud computing and remote work environments continue to gain momentum, organizations are seeking simplified, secure, and cost-effective computing infrastructure. Citrus Thin Clients are designed to deliver just that — offering centralized control, minimal energy consumption, and secure remote access. These devices are especially suited for enterprises, educational institutions, and government organizations aiming to modernize IT operations without increasing complexity.

Advertisement

A Legacy of Innovation

With over 20 years of experience, Citrus Solutions has carved a niche in the IT hardware landscape, delivering a diverse product portfolio including Thin Clients, Mini PCs, Media Players, Rugged PCs, AIOs, and OPS systems. Recognized consistently as one of Microsoft’s top LOEMs, the company blends performance and durability to meet the demands of next-generation computing.

The partnership with Medley India underscores Citrus’s commitment to scaling operations while reinforcing its mission to provide efficient, secure, and adaptable computing devices for modern India.