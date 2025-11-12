Citrus Solutions unveils the Citrus EON 14Pro, an AI-powered Mini PC designed for the modern workspace

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a buzzword in the world of tech, AI PCs are emerging as the next big leap, enabling faster, smarter and more efficient performance compared to traditional desktops. It’s quietly reshaping the way people work, create and communicate.

Riding this wave of innovation, Citrus Solutions has unveiled the EON 14Pro, an AI-powered Mini PC designed for the modern workspace. Powered by Intel’s Ultra Core processors with an in-built AI-accelerated NPU (Neural Processing Unit), making complex computing effortless whether it’s crunching data, creating content or running AI-assisted workflows.

The EON 14Pro is built for high-performance multitasking, featuring DDR5 RAM support up to 96GB, with an add-on benefit of dual NVMe storage for faster file access and nine USB ports including dual USB 4.0 ports with blazing transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. Connectivity is rock-solid thanks to dual LAN ports with 2.5GbE & 1GbE network speed, ensuring stable and ultra-fast network performance in demanding environments. You get a small-form machine that’s as capable as a full desktop tower.

Advertisement

As AI-driven computing becomes more mainstream, devices like the Citrus EON 14Pro show that innovation doesn’t always need a big frame to make a big impact. Reflecting on the AI shift, Mr. Manoj Nair, Chief Strategist & Founder of Citrus Solutions said,” “The AI transformation has changed what clients expect from their systems from speed, reliability to intelligence, all in one. And with every Mini PC we design, we are not only making devices but trying to unleash the enabler of that transformation”.

For creators and professionals, the inclusion of Intel Iris Xe graphics ensures smooth visuals and precise rendering for design, editing or analytical dashboards, while Quad-display support with up to 4K resolution allows users to manage multiple tasks seamlessly from tracking data streams to working across creative tools simultaneously.

This makes the Citrus EON 14Pro an ideal solution across a wide range of industries from Digital Signage & Retail vivid multi-display experiences to Healthcare that ensures reliable performance for diagnostic systems and real-time patient data. For Corporate setups, it boosts productivity with AI-powered efficiency and secure connectivity. In Industrial Automation, it supports intelligent monitoring and edge AI operations with strong network stability. For Education and EdTech, it enables smart classrooms and interactive learning, while Creative and Design professionals’ benefit from studio-grade performance in a compact form.

When it comes to accessibility of the product and to ensure seamless availability across the country, Citrus has partnered with a strong network of distributors pan-India, while also offering customers the option to connect directly with them.

By combining intelligent processing, powerful graphics and a compact design, Citrus Solutions aims to help users and businesses embrace the next phase of personal computing; one that’s smarter, faster and built to adapt to how we actually work today.