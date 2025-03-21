Clavrit Introduces its AI-Powered Innovation MotoLens AI for Smarter Roads, Safer Cities at Convergence India 2025

Clavrit is making a significant impact at Convergence India 2025, being held at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, from March 19-21, 2025. The company introduced its latest innovation – MotoLens: AI-Driven Vehicle Offense Detection for Smarter Roads, Safer Cities – along with its state-of-the-art Generative AI offerings, reinforcing its commitment to transforming businesses with next-generation technology solutions.

The highlight of the Clavrit booth was its latest innovation MotoLens AI, an advanced traffic violation detection solution powered by artificial intelligence and cloud computing. In contrast to traditional CCTV-based systems which are expensive and have limited coverage, or manual app-based solutions requiring active police involvement, MotoLens AI enhances traffic enforcement, boosts compliance, expands monitoring capabilities, and fosters discipline in society—ultimately contributing to safer and smarter cities.

During the event, Amarjeet Dangi, Founder & CEO, and Abhash Srivastava- Product Development Head at Clavrit, actively engaged with visitors, industry leaders, and investors, fostering discussions on AI-driven digital transformation strategies, potential collaborations, and partnerships. The company’s presence at the expo reaffirms its position as a key player in AI, ML, and cloud-based transformations, offering businesses the tools to navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence. Clavrit, with its unwavering commitment to social causes and relentless innovation, is not only establishing itself as a technology leader but also making significant strides as a prominent player in the IT market. With a goal to multiply its revenue by 2026, the company underscores its dedication to growth, societal impact, and leadership in the AI sector.

Speaking about the event, Amarjeet Dangi, said, “The response we are receiving at Convergence India 2025 has been phenomenal. Industry leaders and professionals are increasingly recognising the power of AI-driven solutions like MotoLens AI and our Generative AI offerings. This event has provided us the perfect platform to showcase our innovations and highlight how technology can drive efficiency, compliance, and smarter decision-making across industries.”

Clavrit’s participation at Convergence India 2025 is driving meaningful engagements with key industry stakeholders, fostering new business opportunities, and strengthening partnerships. The company’s AI-driven innovations are garnering strong interest from enterprises seeking to enhance operational efficiency, security, and compliance through technology. The enthusiastic response from visitors and partners continues to validate Clavrit’s vision of a future powered by AI and cloud-based transformation.