CleverTap acquires rehook.ai to strengthen AI-driven promotions and customer retention capabilities

CleverTap announced the acquisition of rehook.ai, a Y Combinator-backed startup. Rehook.ai offers a promotions automation solution, empowering businesses to manage coupons, discounts, gamification, loyalty programs, and referral initiatives. This acquisition strengthens CleverTap’s complete suite for customer retention, merging analytics, engagement, and promotions into a single unified offering.

With rehook.ai now part of CleverTap, brands can unlock an enhanced ability to create, distribute, track, and optimise diverse promotional campaigns—ultimately increasing conversions and improving user retention. Brands will be able to address a broader range of customer needs throughout the user lifecycle—from initial acquisition and onboarding to retention and loyalty. The addition of rehook.ai’s real-time promotional data will also enhance CleverTap customers’ ability to trigger timely offers based on user behaviour and context, resulting in more meaningful customer relationships.

Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap, said, “We’re excited to welcome rehook.ai to the CleverTap family. This acquisition enhances our engagement ecosystem, helping businesses drive retention with greater precision. This allows us to unlock multiple use cases across industries like gaming, retail, and financial services. It not only strengthens our ability to support businesses in crafting deeply personalised, AI-driven experiences but also opens up new opportunities for cross-selling and upselling integrated promotions management. Ultimately, it’s about helping our customers maximise lifetime value, drive sustainable growth, and build stronger, more loyal relationships with their users.”

Akhil Suhag, CEO and co-founder at rehook.ai, added, “We started with a vision of helping businesses make promotions smarter, more dynamic, and truly impactful. Now, as we join forces with CleverTap, we have the scale and reach to bring this vision to a global audience. Beyond that, their deep expertise in segmentation, real-time analytics, and engagement will enhance how we power personalised promotions, making them even more effective. Together, we’re setting a new standard for AI-driven, deeply personalised marketing that delivers measurable business impact.”

With this acquisition, CleverTap continues to demonstrate its commitment to evolving beyond pure engagement tools—creating a complete customer retention ecosystem that unites data, insights, and incentives within one powerful framework.