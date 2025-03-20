ClickPost unveils Parth: AI voice agent transforming failed deliveries

New Delhi, 20th March, 2025: ClickPost, India’s premier logistics intelligence platform, has launched Parth, an AI-powered Non-Delivery Report (NDR) resolution agent set to transform failed delivery management. Operating 24/7, Parth replaces manual NDR calls with human-like voice AI, enabling e-commerce and retail businesses to recover more orders, cut Return to Origin (RTO) rates, and boost customer satisfaction while continuously learning from interactions.

Failed deliveries threaten revenue in India’s booming e-commerce sector. Studies show that 25%-30% of Cash on Delivery (COD) orders result in RTO, leading to major financial losses. Since 60% of e-commerce orders in India are COD, high RTO rates impact shipping costs, lost sales, and customer dissatisfaction. Additionally, 20% of packages fail on the first delivery attempt, adding complexity and requiring extra resources for resolution.

Traditional NDR resolution is slow, inconsistent, and lacks scalability. Parth addresses these issues by instantly engaging with customers, understanding preferences, and rescheduling deliveries in real-time. Its adaptive automation ensures faster resolutions and increased recovery rates. With every interaction, Parth refines its responses, delivering improved performance over time.

Beyond accelerating NDR processes, Parth provides critical insights into failed delivery reasons. Businesses can leverage this data to optimize carrier selection, refine reattempt strategies, and enhance logistics planning. Every interaction is recorded, summarized, and analyzed, offering brands deeper visibility into customer preferences. Equipped with smart noise cancellation, Parth ensures clear communication even in noisy environments, maintaining superior customer experience.

Now available for early access, Parth helps businesses enhance NDR resolution through AI-driven automation. ClickPost clients can test Parth across multiple NDR failure reasons in two languages. Designed for seamless integration, Parth scales effortlessly for businesses handling from hundreds to millions of shipments.

“AI is revolutionizing logistics, and Parth is a breakthrough in NDR resolution,” said Naman Vijay, Co-Founder of ClickPost. “Parth isn’t just automation—it helps businesses recover revenue, increase conversions, and strengthen customer loyalty, all without manual intervention.”

ClickPost recently launched an AI-powered carrier allocation system, reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven logistics automation.