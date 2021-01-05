Cloud and Data Protection trends by Dell Technologies

Read Article

Srinivas Rao, Sr. Director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies India on cloud industry trends for the year 2021:

“The pandemic has put us all into an Innovative mode. Businesses which were earlier reluctant to try out new technologies and work arrangements, have now started to rethink their strategy to innovate. They have realized the importance of investing in cloud services during current times and have expedited their adoption process, which would have otherwise taken many years to accomplish,” said Srinivas Rao, Sr. Director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies India. “As we transition into a mode of recovery, we can expect a rise in the adoption of On-demand cloud services. Through this, organizations will be able to receive the benefits of cloud computing that will allow them to develop, manage and deliver applications while giving them control over their IT spending. We will also witness hybrid cloud computing taking the center stage and providing consistent operations and infrastructure across multiple cloud environments. To conclude, we expect businesses to venture out and combine the services of IoT, Big Data and cloud computing to help make their business processes simpler, improve the quality of their outcome and maintain business continuity.”

Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India on data protection industry trends for the year 2021:

“This year has been difficult for organizations as well as individuals due to the massive disruption across all sectors. These challenging times have made us realize that digital transformation is no more an option, but a necessity, with most of the businesses transforming their operating models and opting for a remote working environment. It is encouraging to witness businesses transforming rapidly and adopting a digital strategy which would have otherwise taken months. However, simultaneously they need to ensure data security amidst the rising cyber threats that are hovering around their data storage 24*7,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India. “As we enter the new year, organizations will not only need to manage their extensive workloads, but equally ensure that data flow is secured, without any security bug. Similarly, solution providers need to establish a channel to provide enhanced security to regulate the data traffic across multiple end points and offer the solutions as per customer’ consumption needs and IT budget. Additionally, due to increased conversations around data privacy, organizations need to be extremely careful while managing the data of their customers and ensure that it’s not exposed to any malicious attack or breach.”

