Cloud Wizard Partners with FutureSkills Prime 

Cloud Wizard Consulting announces its association with FutureSkills Prime, a MeitY NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative, to launch three of its prized AWS courses on the FutureSkills Prime Platform. The association aims to empower talent and build a digital skilling ecosystem, in a bid to make India a global digital talent hub.

Cloud Wizard’s courses, which will provide in-depth information on three core domains of AWS basics, have been accredited by NASSCOM and recognized by the Government of India. SSC NASSCOM serves as a conduit for the voices and synergies of the different groups of stakeholders and is a national standard-setting authority for IT Skills set up under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation and Ministry of Skills Development & Entrepreneurship.

Talking about the latest development, Mr. Pushkar Verma, Founder and Director of Cloud Wizard Consulting Pvt Ltd, said, “It’s a great moment for Cloud Wizard to partner with FutureSkills Prime and getting three of our program offerings on the FutureSkills Prime Platform. It is one of the vital steps that will enable us to deliver on our promise of bridging the skills gap in the IT sector, especially in India. We intend to continue acting on our long-term vision of empowering talent, not just in metros but also across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. With our latest association, Cloud Wizard can now upskill and educate candidates on the back of its essential AWS courses which are now more affordable and accessible due to the incentives provided by FutureSkills Prime program.”

Ms. Kirti Seth- CEO, SSC NASSCOM said “This partnership with Cloud Wizard brings three key courses which will be a step-by-step journey from learning Cloud fundamentals to identifying key features and services to finally developing Cloud applications. As a part of the partnership, registered students can also avail government incentive once they complete these courses and get NASSCOM certification. We welcome this partnership with Cloud Wizard – a step forward towards our collective vision of building India a global digital talent hub.”

By getting the courses on FutureSkills Prime, Cloud Wizard aims to facilitate key learnings via its impactful programs. The ‘AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials’ is a fundamental-level course intended for individuals who seek an overall understanding of the AWS Cloud, independent of specific technical roles. Titled ‘Architecting on AWS’, the second course aims to bolster candidates in learning to identify services and features to build resilient, secure, and available IT solutions in the AWS Cloud. The third course is focused on ‘Developing on AWS’ wherein candidates will learn how to use AWS services and developer tools, such as the AWS SDK and AWS CLI to develop secure and scalable cloud applications.