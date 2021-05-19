Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud achieves ISO 27001 certification

Read Article

Cloudera has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification for Cloudera Data Platform Public Cloud, building upon its extensive portfolio of security certifications (including SOC 2 Type II and TISAX).

According to IDC, spending on public cloud IT infrastructure increased 13.1% year over year in the third quarter of 2020, reaching $13.3 billion. Over the last year, there have been massive shifts to online tools in all aspects of human functionality – from entertainment and shopping, to telemedicine and education. IT tools and cloud environments – particularly public cloud – were a key enabler of this shift.

Many of Cloudera’s customers are in highly-regulated industries, such as eight of the top 10 banks, nine of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, and 10 of the top 10 telecommunications companies. Companies trust Cloudera with their most sensitive data on-premises, and with this certification, they can be confident in securing their data on Cloudera Data Platform’s Public Cloud.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system standard (ISMS) published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The standard is invaluable for monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a company’s information security management system, trusted worldwide by the largest InfoSec departments.

For a list of components covered within the scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, please see Cloudera’s Information Security and Compliance statement and Cloudera’s Trust Center page.

“Enterprises depend on the public cloud to adopt and scale new, emerging technologies. However, with an increasing number of innovative solutions comes the challenge of dealing with the volume of data produced, and the multi-cloud world extends challenges with securing and governing that data,” said Eddie Garcia, CIO at Cloudera. “Companies are required to secure data within a regulatory framework, and many expect to face new data privacy regulations in the near future. Cloudera is trusted by some of the largest companies in the most regulated and sensitive industries. This ISO 27001 certification validates our commitment to data security.”

Cloudera customers find tremendous value in centralized security and compliance policies that are enforced across multiple workloads, especially as they transition to multi- and hybrid-cloud infrastructures. With Cloudera Data Platform’s Public Cloud, organizations can leverage a hybrid multi-cloud architecture and enhanced value proposition for companies who plan to take advantage of public cloud infrastructure for sensitive data workloads.

