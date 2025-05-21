Cloudera Delivers AI-Powered Unified Data Visualisation in On-Premises Data Centers

Cloudera announced the latest release of Cloudera Data Visualisation, extending its AI capabilities to customers operating in on-premises environments.

This new offering is a high-performance AI tool that democratises insights across the full data lifecycle. With Cloudera Data Visualisation, data engineers, business analysts, and data scientists can seamlessly communicate, collaborate, and share insights, without compromising data security or governance – all through the common language of visualisation.

Enterprises often struggle to appropriately visualise data due to silos across multiple platforms, complex integrations, and data governance limitations. Without a unified view, data visualisation can be incomplete or misleading, often resulting in ineffective decision-making.

Cloudera Data Visualisation, now available on-premises, provides secure and integrated AI capabilities native to the Cloudera platform, empowering organisations to self-service visualisation across multi-cloud and hybrid environments and the entire data lifecycle. This enables users to now unlock the value of their on-prem data through intuitive, out-of-the-box picturing and natural language querying. With Cloudera Data Visualisation, enterprises can move faster, more efficiently, and with increased collaboration.

“As enterprises continue to prioritise both multi-cloud and hybrid environments, they need to see their data as a part of a bigger picture,” says Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Bringing together AI-driven insights, secure infrastructure, and seamless collaboration in one unified platform, users can see the missing puzzle pieces of their data, wherever they may be. It’s not just about being able to see the data; it’s about seeing how it all fits together to deliver business-critical insights.”

“As data becomes the most strategic asset for modern enterprises, Indian businesses are under growing pressure to unlock actionable insights in real time. However, fragmented architectures and evolving data governance demands impede this progress,” said Piyush Agarwal, SE Leader, India, Cloudera. “With Cloudera Data Visualisation now available in on-premises environments, we are empowering organisations to access AI-powered insights securely, while maintaining complete control over their infrastructure. This launch underscores our commitment to supporting Indian enterprises in becoming more agile, compliant, and insight-driven amid a rapidly evolving AI and data-first economy”.

Key features of Cloudera Data Visualisation include:

Out-of-the-Box Imaging: Use an intuitive drag-and-drop builder or choose from a wide range of custom extension options to create graphs or charts for every use case—from customer loyalty shifts to decades’ worth of trading trends—all in one platform.

Built-in AI Tools: Leverage AI in your BI workflows with AI Visual, a built-in AI tool in Cloudera Data Visualisation. Unlock visual and structured reports easily using natural language querying, making AI-driven insights more accessible than ever.

Predictive Application Builder: Create unique applications with this innovative capability that is pre-built with machine learning models served in Cloudera AI, as well as models in Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI, and Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

Enterprise Security: Leverage enterprise data from anywhere without moving, copying, or creating security gaps with integrated security with Cloudera Shared Data Experience (SDX).

Robust Governance: Take complete control of data used for picturing with advanced governance features.

“By integrating directly with Cloudera’s unified platform, users benefit from a consistent experience, enhanced collaboration, and full lifecycle data exploration—all while retaining full control over their own infrastructure,” said industry analyst, Sanjeev Mohan. “Now, Cloudera users can picture and share insights securely within their on-prem environment, allowing their teams to be more agile and informed in their decision-making.