Cloudera extends the Data Cloud experience, everywhere

Cloudera has announced the culmination of the enterprise data cloud with the premiere of Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud (CDP Private Cloud). CDP Private Cloud is built for hybrid cloud, enabling enterprises to seamlessly connect their on-premise private clouds to public clouds with consistent, built-in security and governance.

The enterprise data cloud delivers powerful, self-service analytics across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, delivering value from edge to AI. CDP Private Cloud, supported by Red Hat OpenShift, completes the vision of an enterprise data cloud with a powerful hybrid architecture, powered by Kubernetes, that separates compute and storage for greater agility, ease of use, and more efficient use of private and public cloud infrastructure.

“Every enterprise-scale organization needs to become truly data driven to navigate an increasingly volatile operating environment, but that ability has remained elusive for many until now,” said Mark Micallef, vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan, Cloudera. “The culmination of the vision for an enterprise data cloud allows business to navigate complex data processes across multiple clouds, manage data governance, and enable multi-function analytics, regardless of where the data resides. IT can now say yes to any analytic function on any cloud, enabling the speed and agility the business wants with the security and governance the enterprise demands.”

According to IDC[1], business agility is the most important trigger factor for considering cloud and by 2021, over 90% of enterprises in Asia Pacific will rely on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private cloud, several public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.

“Highly regulated industries in India like telecom, banking, and financial services, have security, governance and regulatory compliances that can sometimes restrict business flexibility. As businesses strive to swiftly respond to evolving market conditions, it may cause the rise of shadow IT,” said Vinod Ganesan, country manager – India, Cloudera. “Our CDP private cloud helps organizations leverage the complete power of cloud for agility while enhancing their security, governance, and compliance capabilities. It also serves as the crucial data foundation for AI-driven organizations by allowing data scientists to provision compute on demand without affecting regular mission-critical workloads.”

Together, Red Hat OpenShift and CDP Private Cloud help create an essential hybrid, multi-cloud data architecture, enabling teams to rapidly onboard mission-critical applications and run them anywhere, without disrupting existing ones. Companies can now collect, enrich, report, serve and model enterprise data for any business use case in any cloud. CDP Private Cloud modernizes data platforms by leveraging decoupled storage and compute with containers and Kubernetes to accelerate time value by 10x. This ensures critical workloads meet their SLAs, realizing the vision of a consistent hybrid data cloud.

CDP Private Cloud extends cloud-native speed, scale and economics for the connected data lifecycle, enabling IT to say yes to the business:

● Easily deliver data analytics and machine learning services, up to 10x faster than traditional data management solutions and cloud services to react faster to changing business requirements and eliminate the risks of shadow IT.

● Meet the exponential demand for data analytics and machine learning services, with a Petabyte-scale hybrid data architecture that can flex to use private and public clouds, delivering faster time to value and supporting critical workloads at scale.

● Optimize and share compute infrastructure across the data lifecycle – streaming, engineering, warehousing and machine learning – increasing efficiency and lowering cost by reducing compute infrastructure requirements for data analytics and eliminating needless data replication.

● Ensure security and governance policies are easily and consistently enforced across hybrid and multi-cloud cloud deployments to reduce the risk of regulatory compliance issues and the resulting fines.

● Invest in a platform powered by open source, ensuring continual, rapid innovation to address evolving business requirements today and tomorrow.

“Cloud-native infrastructure like Kubernetes provides a strong foundation for next-generation data analytics platforms,” said Dirk Peter van Leeuwen, senior vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, Red Hat. “We’re pleased to deliver the preferred container solution for CDP Private Cloud with Red Hat OpenShift, helping organizations to transform data into clearer and more actionable enterprise insights.”

