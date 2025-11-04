Cloudera recognized as a leader in 2025 data fabric Report

Cloudera, the only company that brings AI to data anywhere, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Fabric Platforms, Q4 2025 report. The evaluation recognizes Cloudera as “an ideal choice for organizations that want robust data processing, scalable storage, and persistent data management to power modern business use cases.”

The report assessed 14 data fabric vendors across 26 criteria related to product offering, strategy, and customer feedback. Cloudera’s leadership position marks a significant milestone in its mission to help enterprises unify and govern data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Data fabrics have become a cornerstone of modern data strategy, enabling organizations to connect, manage, and secure data across diverse environments. Cloudera’s unified platform helps enterprises deploy a flexible, intelligent data fabric that integrates public clouds, data centers, and edge environments—making data securely accessible and actionable at scale.

According to the report, “Cloudera’s unified platform integrates and orchestrates diverse data, delivering the scalability and flexibility needed to drive actionable insights across the enterprise.”

Cloudera received the highest possible scores in seven key criteria, including End-to-End Integrated Fabric, Unified Data Catalog, Real-Time Performance and Scalability, Vision, Roadmap, Metadata Management, and Agentic AI.

“Being named a Leader reinforces our belief that the future of data management lies in unified and adaptive fabrics that empower organizations to manage and access their data anywhere,” said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “We see this recognition as validation of our vision to simplify data architectures, accelerate innovation, and unlock trusted AI.”