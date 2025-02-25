Cloudflare Appoints Goran Risticevic as Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific

Cloudflare, Inc. announced the appointment of Goran Risticevic to Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific (APAC), bringing with him 20 years of direct and channel sales, as well as services experience in the IT industry, working for companies including AWS, IBM, and NetApp. Goran joined Cloudflare in November 2022, and has been building and growing our Customer Success and Services team in the region. Goran is based in Sydney, Australia.

Cloudflare first invested in APAC almost 15 years ago, expanding its network into Tokyo in 2010, just months after launching. Today, Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 335 cities in over 125 countries, including 111 cities across Asia Pacific.

“Asia Pacific is home to over 4.5 billion people—more than half the global population—and 66 percent of them are online. It hosts some of the fastest-growing economies and is a hub of innovation, driving advancements in industries such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and e-commerce, industries that require robust, seamless, and highly secure Internet connectivity. With Goran’s leadership, I’m confident that we will continue to help our customers stay protected and connected with users across the world,” said Mark Anderson, President of Revenue at Cloudflare.

Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. In Q4 2024 alone, Cloudflare blocked an average of 227 billion cyber threats per day globally. According to Cloudflare’s Asia Pacific Cybersecurity Readiness Survey 2024, 47% of respondents experienced more than 10 data breaches in a span of 12 months, with 87% indicating AI has contributed to more frequent attacks or making attacks more sophisticated.

“The growth opportunities in Asia Pacific are immense, driven by rapid business transformation and an expanding online economy. However, this growth comes with significant cybersecurity challenges, as businesses must protect vast amounts of data, ensure regulatory compliance, and defend against increasingly complex and sophisticated cyber threats, all while striving for innovation and expansion. I’m excited to lead a diverse team and work with our partners, as we support our customers in navigating the complexities of an ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Goran Risticevic, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Cloudflare.