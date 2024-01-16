CloudSEK Appoints Manish Sehgal As Chief Information Security Officer

CloudSEK is thrilled to announce the appointment of Manish Sehgal as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Manish brings over 25 years of experience in Information Security, focusing on Enterprise Risk Management and Cyber Defense. His career has been dedicated to managing Information Security, developing security strategies, performing risk analyses, ensuring compliance with standards, and advising executive leadership on security issues.

In his new role as CISO at CloudSEK, Manish will lead the charge in crafting and implementing advanced information security strategies, prioritising our customer-centric approach to fortifying and protecting valuable customer data.

With a rich background spanning over 25 years in sectors like banking, manufacturing, telecom, travel, and ITES, his expertise will be invaluable in ensuring the robust security of business assets and safeguarding customer data against ever-evolving cyber threats.

“Manish’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape makes him an exceptional addition to our team. We are excited to have him on board as we continue our mission to provide innovative and effective cybersecurity solutions to our clients,” said Rahul Sasi, CEO & Co-Founder CloudSEK.

Before joining CloudSEK, Manish was the Executive Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at AU Small Finance Bank. He has also held significant roles at organizations like Hewlett Packard and VFS Global Services.

Manish Sehgal, CISO of CloudSEK, with Rahul Sasi, Co-Founder and CEO, at CloudSEK Office.

“Securing the digital world requires constant vigilance, strategic thinking, and a commitment to staying one step ahead of cyber threats. I am excited to join CloudSEK as their CISO and look forward to leading the charge in safeguarding valuable customer data and ensuring the resilience of our clients against ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges,” said Manish Sehgal, CISO, CloudSEK.

CloudSEK is confident that Manish Sehgal’s deep knowledge and experience in Information Security will be instrumental in fortifying the clients’ security measures. With his leadership, CloudSEK reaffirms its commitment to staying ahead of emerging cyber threats and providing the highest level of cybersecurity intelligence to its clients.