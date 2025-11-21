CloudSEK has entered into a strategic partnership with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, to enhance the UAE’s cybersecurity ecosystem. This collaboration positions CloudSEK as the first active Indian cybersecurity company to join Seed Group’s network of global innovators, marking a significant milestone for Indian-origin cybersecurity in the Middle East.

Founded in 2015 by Rahul Sasi, a former threat researcher, CloudSEK is a leading AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform that focuses on predicting and preventing cyber threats. Through this partnership, CloudSEK will bring its advanced cybersecurity technologies to the Middle East, a region experiencing an increasing demand for robust digital security solutions. Seed Group, known for its expertise in facilitating business expansion into the UAE and GCC markets, will support CloudSEK in delivering next-generation cyber risk management capabilities to both public and private sector organisations across the region.

The UAE, already a global hub for trade and innovation, faces growing cybersecurity threats. With over 200,000 cyberattacks targeting the country daily, including a significant percentage aimed at government entities, financial institutions, and critical sectors like energy and insurance, the need for proactive and predictive cybersecurity solutions is greater than ever. CloudSEK’s platform offers real-time threat detection, contextual analysis, and mitigation, enabling organisations to address cyber threats before they escalate into major incidents. This approach aligns with the region’s rising demand for more advanced, AI-driven cybersecurity technologies.

The Middle East cybersecurity market, valued at USD 16.75 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR, reaching USD 26.04 billion by 2030. The increasing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks make it crucial for businesses to adopt more sophisticated solutions. CloudSEK’s technology, which continuously analyses vast amounts of data from open, deep, and dark web sources, provides decision-makers with actionable intelligence to stay ahead of adversaries. By delivering comprehensive solutions across brand protection, digital risk protection, attack-surface monitoring, and supply chain security, CloudSEK helps enterprises and governments build greater cyber-resilience.

CloudSEK’s AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform has already demonstrated its ability to prevent large-scale data breaches for major financial institutions, highlighting its potential to safeguard organisations from significant financial and reputational risks. The company’s proprietary AI engine continuously monitors digital ecosystems, providing actionable insights across 170 use cases, enabling organisations to mitigate risks and enhance their digital security posture.

Leadership Commentary

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, commented: “CloudSEK’s advanced cyber threat intelligence solutions offer organisations a vital layer of digital assurance. Its AI platform is capable of scanning, analysing, and neutralising threats across the surface, deep, and dark web with remarkable speed and precision. This proactive approach to cybersecurity will help bolster Dubai’s position as a leading digital hub and open doors for broader regional cybersecurity advancements.”

Rahul Sasi, Co-founder and CEO of CloudSEK, said: “This partnership with Seed Group is a key moment for CloudSEK as we expand into the GCC market. Being the first active Indian cybersecurity company to join Seed Group’s network is a significant recognition of our technology’s relevance and trustworthiness. Together, we are confident in helping businesses and governments in the region stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

The partnership between CloudSEK and Seed Group also highlights India’s growing presence as a global originator of cybersecurity innovation. As organisations worldwide increasingly turn to Indian firms for advanced, scalable, and cost-effective cybersecurity intelligence, CloudSEK’s success exemplifies the growing prominence of Indian-origin technology on the global stage.