Clover Infotech elevates Prashant Parab to CBO and Neelesh Kripalani to CTO

Clover Infotech, a digital transformation partner to global conglomerates and Indian BFSI customers, has elevated Prashant Parab to Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Neelesh Kripalani to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Prashant is currently SVP and Head, Business Development (India) and Neelesh is SVP and Head of Center of Excellence.

Prashant has been instrumental in creating new opportunities and enhancing our presence across the firm’s key accounts landscape by leveraging his expertise in business development, client relationship management, and delivery excellence. Neelesh has enabled the creation and implementation of a unique managed services delivery model to ensure seamless modernisation across application and technology landscape for our customers.

Commenting on the development, Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech, said “Prashant and Neelesh have been associated with us in leadership roles for over a decade and are well-poised to chart our next phase of growth. I wish them all the best.”

Expressing his views, Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech said “Prashant has marshalled our business teams very well even during the pandemic year and has ensured business growth and margin enhancement. Neelesh has ensured delivery excellence consistently despite the recent remote working mandates and has augmented new-age technology adoption for our customers. They are leaders that our team members look up to and I am sure they will lead their respective charters very well.”

Prashant Parab expressed his delight at the announcement, “I am pleased to be entrusted with this responsibility. I look forward to enhancing our growth across regions, and industry verticals with my team.”

Neelesh Kripalani, the newly elevated CTO said, “I look forward to working on the interesting opportunities and challenges that a modern CTO’s role would entail. I want our customers to seamlessly embark on a transformation and modernisation journey by leveraging my team’s domain and technology expertise.”

