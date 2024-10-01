Clover Infotech transforms Employee Engagement and Retention with the AI-enabled digital assistant ‘DIYA’

Clover Infotech has announced the successful implementation of DIYA (Digital Intelligence for your Assistance), an AI-powered digital assistant, to automate the employee query response process, thereby reducing the HR team’s workload and increasing productivity. The company has a strength of over 4,500 employees working at various client locations across multiple cities. Their HR team, based at the corporate office in Mumbai, used to handle employee queries from across the locations, which compelled them to dedicate a team of 5 people to exclusively address employee queries, which were largely redundant and repetitive.

Since its launch last year, DIYA has consistently answered an average of 6,110 queries per month. This includes 32% of queries on weekends and 35% during non-working hours (from 7 PM to 9 AM), saving the HR team over 1,000 man-hours of effort each month. The performance of ‘DIYA’ has received positive feedback, with an Employee Satisfaction Score of 95%. With its 24/7 availability, ‘DIYA’ ensures prompt query resolution, even outside regular working hours, providing accurate and consistent information. DIYA adheres to the highest levels of security, ensuring that employees can only access it using an OTP sent to their Clover Infotech email address.

Commenting on this, Mr. Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO of Clover Infotech, said, “At Clover Infotech, we are committed to leveraging technology to enhance the experience for not only our customers but also our employees. I think DIYA is a great step in this direction. I am delighted with the efficiency and accuracy that ‘DIYA’ has brought to our internal processes. It has significantly reduced the time our HR team spends on repetitive employee queries, allowing them to focus on more strategic tasks. The positive feedback and high Employee Satisfaction Score bear strong testimony to DIYA’s effectiveness.”

Speaking on the development, Ms. Elizabeth Paul, SVP and Head – HR, said, “With DIYA, we have built a much smarter and leaner HR organisation. It provides my team with the much-needed bandwidth to handle more strategic tasks. I believe one of the key roles of HR in services businesses is to actively listen to employees and provide personalised solutions. DIYA allows me to now channel my team’s efforts toward accomplishing this.”