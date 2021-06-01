Clovia partners with WebEngage to supercharge conversions and revenue

Read Article

Clovia, India’s lingerie brand, has registered an 85 per cent uptick in revenue for specific journey-led campaigns powered by WebEngage.

Launched in 2015, Clovia is one of the fastest growing full stack lingerie, sleepwear and shape-wear in India. Clovia currently caters to one million monthly active users on their online properties. The brand prides itself on being singularly driven by customer feedback.



Clovia leveraged WebEngage’s Journey feature to implement intelligent campaigns to optimise the customer checkout process and increase conversions. The brand performed a detailed funnel analysis of users to track user actions on the app and website and analyse the users whose activities did not result in conversions. The Clovia team created a checkout funnel to observe the behavior patterns of high-intent users over different time frames. This helped affirm the best time to send out cart abandonment campaigns and bring about effective measures. Clovia’s push notifications and email open rates increased by 17 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively, which was instrumental in reducing funnel drop-offs.

Rajeshwar Rao, Head, Marketing, Clovia said, “WebEngage’s integration with Clovia has successfully enabled about 60 journeys running on Clovia at the same time, which is remarkable. We have a laser-sharp focus on improving the end-user experience with user engagement and reaping the rewards for the brand.”

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO, WebEngage says, “We are glad to have partnered with Clovia to enable the right user engagement strategy to help create hyper-personalised customer experiences. Some fabulous work has been done by the brand using Journeys to create tangible value in revenue growth. The ability to deduce the optimal time to connect with users and leverage that data in communication is an exciting validation of the power of marketing automation. We are delighted to power Clovia on their growth journey and learn from their notable wins to help create a better platform for consumer brands out there.”

