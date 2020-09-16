Clumio achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

Read Article

Clumio has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Clumio’s enterprise backup as a service has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Clumio as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“Customers are looking for better ways to store and manage their data across the enterprise as part of a comprehensive digitization initiative,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “With Clumio on AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

“Clumio’s enterprise backup as a service is built on native AWS services, and our team continues to empower customers to take full advantage of the flexibility, scalability, and economics AWS provides,” said Poojan Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Clumio. “This latest AWS Service Ready designation validates our ongoing efforts to remove cloud barriers and help customers harness the power of the public cloud. Clumio offers a seamless data protection experience and consumes no AWS Outposts resources. We’re pleased to continue our work with AWS. As an APN member, we have also achieved AWS Storage Competency status for enterprise backup solutions, validating our deep domain expertise in core storage categories including backup and recovery.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts Ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

