Clumio addresses enterprise All-Cloud needs amidst Covid challenges

Clumio has increased demand for its “all cloud” enterprise data protection service in 2020, with an eight-time increase in the number of its platform customers protecting more than one data source across private cloud, public cloud and SaaS compared to seven months ago.

Clumio has tripled its employee headcount, hiring more than 50 percent of its total company roster during the pandemic. The company has expanded from protecting one to four data sources, including AWS EC2, EBS and RDS, VMware Cloud on AWS and Microsoft 365 – the first service of its kind on a single platform. Enterprises choose Clumio for its innovative air-gap backup service for public cloud and SaaS. Clumio, unlike any legacy product, frees companies from the burden of managing data protection. Clumio continues to advance company, product and industry innovation throughout 2020 by solving the cost, complexity and compliance problems that are inhibiting enterprises from getting to the cloud faster.

Clumio has responded to rapidly increasing customer demand for all-encompassing data protection with an easy-to-onboard service that safeguards against ransomware and data loss. The company has redefined the enterprise backup experience with the industry’s first “born in the cloud” data protection offering for long-term retention and compliance of AWS native services. Clumio scales on demand, has predictable pricing – including a free tier for operational recovery – and is simple to manage.

“Remote work and a major uptick in SaaS and cloud use has escalated potential ransomware threats. Now, more than ever, our customers are realizing the value of a cloud-native data protection platform – a platform that arms them to fight today’s data protection challenges,” said Poojan Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Clumio. “Other industry players can’t deliver Clumio’s ‘built natively in the public cloud,’ always-on, always-covered data protection. The fact that Snowflake Computing CRO Chris Degnan joined Clumio’s board – combined with support from Snowflake investor Mike Speiser of Sutter Hill Ventures – further validates our mission; we, like Snowflake, are tapping the scale, elasticity and economics of the public cloud to disrupt and redefine our market.”

Clumio, committed to removing cloud barriers so enterprises can achieve their cloud-related technology goals, continues to deepen its partnership with Amazon. The company’s enterprise backup as a service is built on native AWS services, meaning customers can take full advantage of the flexibility, scalability and economics AWS provides – without needing to rely on incomplete snapshot managers or build a solution on their own. Clumio’s data protection for Amazon RDS (Relational Database Service) workloads is the first data protection service for long-term retention of AWS native services. Clumio protects EC2, EBS and RDS for operational recovery, data recovery, and long-term retention, dramatically reducing companies’ costs and security risks as they accelerate to the cloud.

The company has just achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Ready designation, which differentiates Clumio as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. Clumio has also distinguished itself as an AWS Partner Network member by earning AWS Storage Competency status, validating the company’s deep domain expertise in core storage categories including backup and recovery.

