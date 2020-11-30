Codlleo Consulting launches its exclusive Cloud based Project Management App for SMBs – ProjecLeo

Read Article

Codleo Consulting, one of the most trusted Indian IT companies with global footprints has recently launched ProjecLeo, an exclusive project management app to provide impeccable management practices for businesses to achieve specific goals in a specified timeline. It has powerful project planning and scheduling features with collaboration tools for teams. Also equipped with user friendly task management & time logs, to automate and streamline the essential business processes for enhanced operational efficiency.

Automating business processes is essential for strategic business control and agility. Through the ProjecLeo app, Codleo Consulting strives to provide team members more control towards task management and increased visibility across the entire organization. It allows business owners or project managers to create to-do lists, manage deadlines, and update the team automatically.

Commenting on the launch of the app, RS Maan- GlobalChief Revenue Officer of Codleo Consulting said, “Projecleo is intuitive and well-designed, it covers all the needed functions that are most compatible for Project Management. It has all the functionality you need for time tracking and project management. The app itself is built on Salesforce with a rich offering of all the most-used elements of project management, and is very easy to use.”

“We walked through over many project management software solutions to find tools that have a feature set specifically designed to work for small businesses. The Gantt chart, task scheduling and time logs are our best to best elements as these provide solutions to long-held problems for the team, around visibility and scheduling. If you’re looking for an affordable native-salesforce project management tool you should definitely consider Projecleo”, he added.

Effective and clear communication works significantly in strengthening the connections of a company with its people and other stakeholders. The newly launched project management app sets clear channels of communication to help the team focus on their targets and ways for moving ahead. With state-of-the-art features, the app updates project plans automatically in real-time and allows the team members to create their own project templates.

