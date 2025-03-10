Coforge brings its AI framework on ServiceNow platform to launch the Generative AI center of Excellence

Coforge Limited, elevated its collaboration with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation. As part of this engagement, Coforge will combine its market leading AI framework- Quasar with ServiceNow AI Agents to launch a GenAI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Greater Noida, India that will empower organisations to harness advanced AI-driven insights, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

As part of the Gen AI CoE, customers can pilot, navigate, and scale innovative solutions to address industry-specific challenges by leveraging the full potential of AI with ServiceNow. Coforge has over 12 domain centric, industry first solutions on ServiceNow platform across Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Travel. The CoE will be a great foundation for Coforge to accelerate clients’ journey with ServiceNow platform, especially in the areas of payment, fraud detection, dispute management and digital operations resiliency.

Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, Coforge said, “ServiceNow’ market leading AI platform combines the power of Data, AI and Workflow to enable clients achieve transformational outcomes. With this investment in GenAI CoE for ServiceNow platform, we will jointly accelerate clients’ adoption of ServiceNow platform for business transformation.” He added, “By combining our industry expertise with this market leading AI platform, we can achieve customer success which is our true north star.”

“The Gen AI CoE between Coforge and ServiceNow is a game-changer in the partnership,” said Erica Volini, executive vice president, Worldwide Industries, Partners, & Go-to-Market at ServiceNow. “The CoE is a market leading endeavor and will be transformative for our customers, bringing together the power of ServiceNow’s AI platform and Coforge’s market leading AI framework to deliver industry- specific insights by leveraging AI.”

As part of the collaboration, Coforge is adopting ServiceNow’s agentic AI capabilities to transform HR processes to create experiences for its employees. Coforge and ServiceNow has established a dedicated global CoE where enterprises can pilot, navigate, and scale AI-powered solutions tailored to their industry-specific challenges. The CoE will help businesses leverage AI-driven workflow automation to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, enhance multi-cloud strategies by integrating ServiceNow cloud management solutions, accelerate AI adoption through best practices in low-code/no- code automation, and develop scalable AI use cases across key verticals such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and travel.