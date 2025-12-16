Coforge launches ‘Data Cosmos’ to accelerate AI-driven enterprise transformation

Coforge Limited announced the launch of Coforge Data Cosmos, an AI-enabled, cloud-native data engineering and advanced analytics platform designed to help enterprises transform fragmented data landscapes into intelligent, high-performing data ecosystems.

Enhancing Coforge’s technology stack, Data Cosmos introduces a foundational innovation platform that powers cloud-native, domain-specific solutions built using standard, reusable technology blueprints including Coforge’s own IP, accelerators, agentic components, and domain-aligned solutions. The platform is engineered to tackle real-world challenges such as data fragmentation, legacy systems modernisation, high maintenance costs, limited self-service analytics, lack of unified governance, manual operations, and the complexity of GenAI adoption.

At its core, Coforge Data Cosmos is structured around five strategic technology solution portfolios – Supernova, Nebula, Hypernova, Pulsar, and Quasar that guide enterprises across the full data transformation lifecycle. Supernova accelerates modernisation and migration from legacy to cloud; Nebula delivers modern data management in Data Governance, Metadata & DQ Management, leveraging GenAI & Agentic Systems. Hypernova powers next-generation cloud native data platforms; Pulsar enables agentic, autonomous, always-on DataOps & MLOps. Quasar accelerates GenAI adoption within enterprise data ecosystems by enabling LLMs via Model Garden and orchestrating Ai workflows at scale via Quasar Platform.

To further increase speed-to-value, Coforge has built the Data Cosmos Toolkit, a powerful suite of 55+ IPs and accelerators and 38 AI Agents powered by the Data Cosmos Engine. This toolkit enables enterprises to move faster with AI-enabled utilities and frameworks, scaling transformation with speed, reliability, and measurable impact.

Data Cosmos also powers Galaxy solutions, pre-built and custom-developed domain solutions tailored for specific industries. These Galaxy solutions combine industry-specific data models with the Data Cosmos toolkit and the five technology blueprints to solve vertical-specific challenges, enabling faster transformation and smarter decision-making. Coforge currently brings these solutions to key sectors including BFS, Insurance, Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, Healthcare, Public Sector, and Retail.

The platform is backed by a robust ecosystem of leading cloud providers and technology partners, enabling Data Cosmos to run seamlessly across multi-cloud and hybrid environments while integrating with modern data and AI platforms. This ecosystem approach ensures enterprises can leverage their existing investments while adopting the latest in cloud, data, and AI innovation.

Speaking about the solution, Deepak Manjarekar, Global Head – Data HBU, Coforge, said, “With Data Cosmos, we are setting a new benchmark for how enterprises convert data complexity into competitive advantage. This platform reflects our belief that the future belongs to organisations that can operate intelligence at every layer of their business. Our goal is simple – give our clients a data foundation that is fast, adaptive, and AI-ready from day one”

The platform is already being adopted in complex transformation programs, including unified data platform modernisations, AWS-powered data transformations, and unified data operations initiatives for global clients across financial services, insurance, and other industries.