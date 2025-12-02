Coforge strengthens its enterprise AI capabilities with new accelerators on the Quasar AI platform

Coforge, a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced a major expansion of its Quasar AI platform with a new suite of AI-driven accelerators aimed at boosting enterprise productivity, strengthening responsible AI adoption, and enabling scalable, business-ready deployments across industries.

Since its launch two years ago, the Quasar AI platform has seen strong market traction with 300+ paid AI deployments, 200+ industry-specific solutions, and 20+ strategic partnerships. The platform today provides thousands of users with secure, governed access to AI models and deployable agents. The new accelerators further advance this foundation by deepening workflow integration, reinforcing responsible AI governance, and supporting large-scale enterprise adoption.

New AI accelerators introduced on the Quasar platform include:

• AgentSphere:

A marketplace for discovering, deploying, and orchestrating AI agents across diverse functions. AgentSphere enables rapid workflow automation and seamlessly embeds intelligent agents into core business processes, improving efficiency and scalability.

• Trust AI:

A comprehensive governance framework offering privacy controls, compliance mechanisms, and ethical guardrails to ensure transparent, responsible, and enterprise-grade AI use.

• LLM Router:

An orchestration engine that automatically selects the most effective large language model for each task—balancing performance, compliance, and cost optimization.

• Model Garden:

A centralized environment providing developers and client teams with access to a broad catalog of generative AI models, simplifying experimentation, prototyping, and integration.

• RAG as a Service:

A managed Retrieval-Augmented Generation capability that grounds AI responses in enterprise knowledge bases, ensuring contextual, accurate, and citation-backed outputs.

These accelerators build on Quasar GenAI Central—an enterprise-grade GenAI playground—and Quasar Marketplace, the platform’s all-in-one destination for AI capabilities.

Coforge emphasized that its unified approach to enterprise AI is designed for seamless integration, governance, and rapid productionization. The new accelerators will enable clients to automate operations, accelerate research, and create smarter workflows while upholding the highest standards of responsible AI.

Vic Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Coforge, said, “At Coforge, we collaborate closely with our partners, developer ecosystems, and domain experts to turn emerging AI trends into business outcomes. We’re seeing a shift from decision support to AI-powered decision execution, and our architecture embeds federated AI models deeply into client workflows. By focusing on responsible AI and strong governance, we help enterprises harness next-generation AI for measurable and scalable results.”

Quasar’s growing impact across industries

Coforge shared that the Quasar AI platform is already delivering strong business outcomes:

Banking: 9% reduction in defaulter lists; 80% reduction in manual compliance workloads

Travel: 60% drop in customer ticket volumes through AI-driven self-service

Insurance: 66% faster submission intake

Engineering & IT: 30% gain in developer productivity; 5× improvement in test generation

IT Operations: 60% faster issue resolution; up to 20% savings in support costs

Vikrant Karnik, Executive Vice President and Head of AI Initiatives at Coforge, added, “The rapid uptake of Quasar reflects what enterprises value: business outcomes. Clients are moving beyond experiments and embedding AI into real workflows, achieving ROI within months. Quasar helps organizations break through the barriers of scaling beyond proof-of-concept and unlock genuine operational transformation.”