Coforge ties up with the Mack Institute for Innovation Management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School

Coforge Limited announced a partnership with the Mack Institute for Innovation Management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

The Mack Institute for Innovation Management supports industry and academic communities to transform innovation research into real-world impact. The institute advances knowledge in four areas: innovation opportunities, strategies for innovating, leading and organizing for innovation, and capturing economic value from innovation investments.

The partnership will offer Coforge an opportunity to shape the content of whitepapers, research papers, and books written by faculty and students at Wharton. The two research topics that have been finalized at the onset of this program are ‘The Future of Insurance’ and ‘Metaverse Use Cases’. Students from the MBA class and a few undergraduates will participate in the research on these topics for approximately one semester (15 weeks), for which they will receive course credit.

Under the partnership, Coforge will also participate in the various roundtables, programs, and seminars that will be conducted by the institute. These events are typically symposiums on specific subjects or small conferences to which representatives from various organizations are invited.

“More than ever, companies are seeking the innovation that will elevate their companies to the next level competitively,” said Vic Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Coforge. “Our partnership with the Mack Institute gives us the opportunity to work with the next generation of innovators, helping us jointly develop insights that will deliver that competitive advantage to our clients worldwide.”

“We’re thrilled to have Coforge join our global learning network for scholars, business leaders, and students,” said Valery Yakubovich, Executive Director of the Mack Institute. “In addition to our industry conferences and workshops, the Mack Institute provides opportunities for firms to interact with students and faculty around meaningful and impactful research on Innovation Management and strategies for success. We’re confident that Coforge will benefit from our informative programs and look forward to them sharing their insights with our partner community.”