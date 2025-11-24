Coforge Unveils Forge-X, an Integrated Engineering and Delivery Platform to Revolutionize AI-Driven Software Delivery at Scale

Coforge Limited announced the launch of Forge-X, an integrated engineering and delivery platform, purpose-built on Agentic AI principles that completely transforms how software is delivered. This comprehensive platform harnesses autonomous AI agents, that draw on Coforge’s deep engineering expertise and use contextual decision making based on the firm’s industry domain depth to deliver complex technology transformations at scale. Conceptualised and designed by Coforge’s Advanced Engineering Services Unit Forge-X is built on the foundation of an AI-native approach that spans across the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Product Development Life Cycle (PDLC). With a mission to deliver future-ready digital platforms for clients at scale with faster time-to-market, improved resiliency and optimised engineering costs; Forge-X ensures precision, agility, and industrialisation across product development initiatives.

Forge-X is the backbone of Coforge’s AI-native software development, enabling intelligent delivery at scale through a tightly integrated ecosystem of tools, agentic assistants, and collaborative platforms. It orchestrates development teams across geographies, leverages specialised domain knowledge, and connects seamlessly with third-party systems—such as Jira, LeanIX, Ardoq, and ServiceNow. With agents supporting every role—from product owners to architects to developers, testers, and operations—Forge-X ensures that every phase of the software development lifecycle is context-aware, automated, and optimised for speed, quality, and business alignment.

The Coforge Forge-X platform is anchored on three strategic pillars. Firstly, the platform embeds the firm’s deep domain expertise into its engineering fabric to ensure that engineering decisions are informed by domain semantics, tool functions with contextual awareness, and deliverables are aligned with both business and technical expectations. Secondly, the team has developed a suite of specialised AI agents that are purpose-built to address specific engineering challenges. The agents are continuously refined through real-world project feedback and are designed to deliver incremental intelligence, enhance productivity and agile optimisation. And thirdly, the platform is equipped with a comprehensive suite of industrial-grade tools and accelerators that are tailored to specific engineering functions.

These tools include CodeInsightAI- a GenAI-powered tool for reverse and forward engineering, that mitigates risks associated with undocumented and fragmented systems, bridges the legacy skill gap through business and technical insights from code, and accelerates transformation through forward engineering, BlueSwan- an AI-led next-gen digital assurance & quality engineering platform, NORTHSTAR- for continuous integration and delivery for end-to-end observability and EvolveOps.AI- a next generation, autonomous IT operations management platform that delivers end-to-end autonomous operations across the entire lifecycle of your hybrid cloud resources – from design, build, analyse to autonomous resolution.

Sunil Fernandes, EVP and Chief Delivery Officer at Coforge said, “Coforge’s AI-native approach is not confined to tools, it is a philosophy ingrained into every phase of software development. From requirements to design to deployment, each stage is optimised through embedded intelligence, contextual awareness, and agentic collaboration. This is more than a methodology or an efficiency play; it is a paradigm shift where software development and engineering is re-imagined, becomes faster, smarter, efficient and truly transformative.”

He added, “Forge-X is the embodiment of our engineering-first, AI-forward mindset in our delivery operations. Our four-stage framework—onboarding, enablement, scaling, and self-governance—ensures enterprises embed AI sustainably into daily workflows, turning capability into impact. With Forge-X, we ensure that AI-native software development and product development is not just a vision, it’s a lived reality across the organisation and for our clients.”

The launch of the AI native delivery platform Forge-X from Coforge reinforces its differentiated positioning — a combination of execution intensity, hyper‑specialisation in select industries, and advanced engineering capabilities — strengthened over recent years through focused investments in talent, innovation, and AI-led engineering to help clients achieve sustained success in an AI-driven world.