Coforge’s Copasys automated compliance audit and quality assurance platform receives US patent

Coforge Limited announced it has been granted a US patent for its proprietary solution that helps banks and financial institutions manage their risk more effectively, continuously improve upon business processes, and make impactful key business decisions more rapidly with greater visibility and control.

Coforge’s Copasys has been granted patent #11,256,557B1. for digitizing and automating compliance and quality assurance functions within an organization’s enterprise risk ecosystem. Copasys is an offering of the Business Process Solutions (BPS) unit of Coforge.

“Enterprise risk continues to be a key focus area for our customers,” said Maddee Hegde, Coforge’s Executive Vice President and Business Unit head, BPS, “Our deep domain expertise in the BPS business combined with our Copasys platform addresses their need for assurance on controls and reduced enterprise risk.”

Copasys helps businesses leverage state-of-the-art automation technology to streamline, maximize effectiveness, and increase the quality of their Enterprise Risk, and Compliance and Quality Assurance programs. Copasys’ configurable platform design features a low-code, dynamic rule-based automation creator; streamlined audit and remediation end-user modules and dynamic BI reporting. Combined with Coforge’s AI / ML capabilities, enterprises get actionable insights to drive a Center of Excellence across Enterprise Risk.

Sudhir Singh, CEO, Coforge said, “Coforge continues to drive impact for clients in the Financial Services industry by leveraging both its technology and functional capabilities. Copasys is yet another illustration of the firm creating differentiated assets that will drive tangible value.”