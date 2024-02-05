Cohesity Research Reveals Most Companies Pay Millions in Ransoms, Breaking Their ‘Do Not Pay’ Policies

Further demonstrating cyber resilience gaps, just 12% said their company had stress-tested their data security, data management, and data recovery processes or solutions in the six months prior to being surveyed, and 46% had not tested their processes or solutions in over 12 months.

Unsurprisingly, 94% of respondents said their company would pay a ransom to recover data and restore business processes, while 5% said ‘maybe, depending on the ransom amount.’ More than 2 in 3 (67%) said their company would be willing to pay over $3 million to recover data and restore business processes, with 35% of respondents saying their company would be willing to pay over $5 million. The research also showed the importance of being able to respond and recover, as 9 in 10 said their organisation had paid a ransom in the prior two years, despite 84% saying their company had a ‘do not pay’ policy.

“Organisations can’t control the increasing volume, frequency, or sophistication of cyberattacks such as ransomware. What they can control is their cyber resilience, which is the ability to rapidly respond and recover from cyberattacks or IT failures by adopting modern data security capabilities,” said Brian Spanswick, chief information security officer and head of IT, Cohesity. “It is no surprise that the majority of companies have been hit by cyberattacks like ransomware. What is alarming is that 90% have paid a ransom, breaking their ‘do not pay’ policies, and most are willing to pay over $3 million in ransoms because they can’t recover their data and restore business processes, or do so fast enough.”

Executive Management Should Be Accountable & Aligned

Respondents identified executive awareness and responsibility for data security as two areas for companies to improve, with just 35% saying their senior and executive management fully understands the ‘serious risks and daily challenges of protecting, securing, managing, backing up, and recovering data.’ Four in five said executive management (C-Level) and boards should share the responsibility for their company’s data security strategy, while 67% said their company’s CIO and CISO, in particular, could be better aligned.

Prioritising their biggest concerns about a successful data breach or cyberattack, respondents selected

brand and reputational damage (34%), a drop in share price / investment / profitability (31%), a direct hit to revenue (30%), and a loss of stakeholder trust (30%). When asked who is most impacted by a data breach or cyberattack, respondents said existing customers (29%), the Security team (29%), the IT team (28%), employees (28%), and their third-party partners (27%) were most impacted.

“Cyber resilience and data security should be a holistic organisational priority because the use of data and technology occurs in every function by every employee. The severe impact of a successful cyberattack or data breach on business continuity, revenue, brand reputation, and trust is enough to keep all business, IT, and Security leaders awake at night,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president of Cohesity. “To rapidly respond to cyberattacks, organisations need modern AI-powered data security and management solutions that protect their data, detect when it is under attack, and recover it as fast as possible to restore their business processes.”

Regulation Isn’t Driving Companies’ Cyber Resilience & Data Security Best Practices

Despite governments and public institutions going to great lengths to encourage stronger cybersecurity and data management, only 46% of respondents said government initiatives, legislation, and regulations are actually driving their companies’ data security, data management, or data recovery initiatives. Of these respondents that said specific government initiatives, legislation, and regulations are driving their data security, management, and recovery approaches, 2 in 3 named these as the most influential:

United States: