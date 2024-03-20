Cohesity Unlocks Generative AI Capabilities for Customers through New Collaboration and Investment from NVIDIA

Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security and management, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help organisations safely unlock the power of generative AI and data using the recently announced NVIDIA NIM microservices and by integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise into the Cohesity Gaia platform.

Cohesity Gaia, the company’s comprehensive, patent-pending collection of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, will offer NVIDIA NIM and additional technologies as part of a hardened, enterprise-class, multicloud data platform, with ready-to-implement generative AI solutions.

Cohesity’s latest fundraising efforts also resulted in NVIDIA becoming a new investor.

The integration of Cohesity Gaia with NVIDIA AI Enterprise will benefit customers by providing direct access to the latest AI capabilities to drive more efficient operations, offering greater insight into security risks and creating more value from their data. These capabilities will include:

The ability for customers and partners to create domain-specific and performant generative AI models based on the customers’ Cohesity-managed data, using NVIDIA NIM. With this powerful combination, Cohesity customers can fine-tune their large language models with their data and adapt them to fit their organisation’s brand voice.

A tool for customers to query their data via a generative AI assistant to gain insights from their data, such as deployment and configuration information, security, and more.

The ability for Cohesity’s and NVIDIA’s developer and partner ecosystems to leverage Cohesity’s secondary data. This means that ecosystem partners can build generative AI apps that provide even deeper insights for their customers based on their data. Customers will be able to make the data securely available in an easy-to-consume way for partners and developers to build upon.

With NVIDIA NIM, customers with Cohesity Gaia will be able to add generative AI intelligence to data backups and archives. This will allow the companies to bring the power of NVIDIA-optimised generative AI to all Cohesity Data Cloud customers. Leveraging the power of performance-tuned and optimised NIM Cohesity Data Cloud customers will be able to obtain the power of data-driven insights from their data backups and archives, unleashing new levels of insight, efficiency, innovation, and growth.

Cohesity Gaia was developed to cater to the ever-changing needs of customers who seek to harness the power of AI to unlock valuable insights from their enterprise data in a safe, secure, compliant, and responsible manner. Cohesity has leveraged the power of AI/ML for years in various applications such as ransomware hunting, anomaly detection, threat intelligence, data classification, data entropy, and capacity prediction. With the advent of Cohesity Gaia, based on patent-pending Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, new, exciting opportunities will open for customers to analyse and uncover insights from their data like never before.

“Our collaboration, and NVIDIA’s investment in our company, is a testament to the promise NVIDIA sees in Cohesity as a leader and innovator in generative AI as evidenced by Cohesity Gaia,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and President, Cohesity. “Through this collaboration, technology and business executives will have a unique opportunity to leverage the power of generative AI, turning information into knowledge, while keeping their data both compliant and safe.”

“Generative AI is a computing platform shift that’s opened a floodgate of new productivity opportunities for enterprises,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “We’re working with Cohesity to enable businesses to gain greater value from their data without compromising security or management flexibility.”