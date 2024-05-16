Colt Technology Services collaborates with Infosys to accelerate its digital transformation program

Colt Technology Services (Colt) the digital infrastructure company, announced a five-year strategic collaboration with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Through this engagement, enterprises will stand to benefit from Colt’s award-winning SD WAN, SASE and Network-as-a-Service solutions combined with Infosys’ market-leading expertise in digital transformation offerings.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will aim to accelerate Colt’s digital transformation program to build Colt IO, which will automate and simplify services, systems, and processes using next generation platforms. This will make it easier and faster to service customers and to respond to changing market dynamics. In addition, Infosys will also help Colt boost its innovative product roadmap and grow its managed network-as-a-service and application-centric infrastructure solutions.

Ash Surti, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Colt Technology Services said, “We’re excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we continue our digital transformation journey to deliver the best possible experience for our employees, customers, and partners.”

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media & Entertainment (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Colt on the modernization of their intricate IT infrastructure. Our strategic digital transformation initiatives, aimed at enhancing efficiency and agility, will help Colt with enhanced customer experience and accelerate their transformational digital initiatives. As a growth partner for Colt, our commitment to innovating together underscores our shared vision for a successful digital future.”

In November 2023 Colt completed its acquisition of Lumen EMEA. The partnership with Infosys will help drive this integration of the two organizations to deliver a single, consistent, seamless service experience. Customers benefit from an enhanced, integrated range of industry-leading solutions at greater scale, and employees benefit from fast access to the platforms they need to deliver Colt’s industry-leading customer experience.