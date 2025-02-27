CommScope announces next wave of AI-driven solutions for enterprise networking from RUCKUS Networks

CommScope announced several new AI-driven solutions from RUCKUS Networks that integrate generative, edge, and intent-based AI features with its industry-leading Wi-Fi 7 portfolio to achieve new level of simplicity, automation and customisation in enterprise networks.

Additionally, RUCKUS Networks and Nokia are previewing a joint enterprise solution that brings together Nokia’s next-generation optical LAN solution with RUCKUS Wi-Fi APs and the RUCKUS One® platform. Delivering a fraction of the complexity, space, energy and costs of a traditional copper-based LAN, Nokia’s Optical LAN provides a future-ready, green, high-capacity network alternative for in-building and campus connectivity. The RUCKUS One platform will be used to manage Nokia’s optical LAN network, providing enterprises with a single AI-driven platform that can help enhance multi-access network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence. The joint solution will be launched later this year but is available for preview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event taking place in Barcelona, booth 2F40.

“Optical LAN is the right technology for enterprise connectivity today and in the future,” stated Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia. “Not only is it future-proof, but it can also provide significant operational and sustainable benefits that collectively can help reduce TCO by 50%. But the network is only one part of the enterprise puzzle. We’ve teamed up with RUCKUS Networks to offer businesses a complete solution combining our high-speed optical LAN with their advanced Wi-Fi 7 and AI platform. This future-proof, easy-to-use, green solution is perfect for industries like hospitality, higher education, campus networks, and more.”

“AI is the driving force behind modern networks. Our new range of solutions takes the latest AI innovations and blends them seamlessly into our leading portfolio of Wi-Fi access points to provide a truly enterprise-grade platform that enables new network efficiencies while making management and automation as smart and simple as possible,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, CommScope. “At MWC, we’re showcasing these solutions and previewing what AI can do in a fibre-powered enterprise Wi-Fi solution with Nokia. This is the future of intelligent enterprise networks and it showcases how we continue to push the boundaries of AI-driven network innovation.”

“By combining RUCKUS Wi-Fi 7 leadership with Nokia’s strength in optical LAN networks, this solution is poised to flourish in a WLAN market which is expected to grow double-digits in 2025. This innovation will appeal to multi-dwelling units, hotels, and higher-education institutions, allowing them to future-proof fibre-powered campus networks and deliver superior end-user experience,” commented Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group.

Highlights of the RUCKUS AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 enterprise networking portfolio

IntentAI: An AI-driven, intent-based enterprise networking solution. The IntentAI solution is part of the RUCKUS One network assurance and business intelligence platform, and fundamentally changes the way networks are managed by making the business objectives, or business goals, the primary driver in configuration, optimisation and management of the network. The IntentAI solution starts with desired business outcomes and leverages AI to reach those goals in the most efficient way possible. The solution uses simple language to communicate how inputs will affect configurations in the network and offers a personalised approach to automation that creates a path towards self-managed and self-healing networks.

GenAI powered zero-touch network: The solution offers the benefits of generative AI-powered zero-touch network provisioning, increasing IT efficiency and productivity by automating and optimising industry vertical-specific complex network onboarding processes to deliver smarter enterprise networks.

EquiFlex: Managed through the IntentAI solution, EquiFlex leverages edge-based AI to boost network capacity by reducing network congestion, especially in high-density environments. It can deliver as much as 20% improvement in connection outcomes, employing a hybrid federated machine learning architecture.

AI-driven, fibre-powered enterprise Wi-Fi solution with Nokia: The next wave of AI-driven, multi-access network assurance, service delivery and business intelligence. The solution leverages the AI-driven RUCKUS One platform and the Nokia leading multi-gigabit optical LAN, alongside RUCKUS enterprise-grade Wi-Fi APs.

AI-driven managed services and NaaS: The NaaS solution by RUCKUS Managed Networks is a fully managed platform that provides a wide range of services for customers looking to evolve to full or partial NaaS and for providers looking to offer a white labelled full or partial NaaS offering. From basic utilisation of the platform as a managed service to a full turn-key NaaS enablement, it is an investment-protecting bridge to NaaS for our customers and their customers. We are pleased to announce the newest member of our Managed Network Solutions portfolio offering—virtualised broadband network gateway (BNG) as a service. By adopting virtualised BNG from RUCKUS, service providers can modernise their broadband infrastructure to achieve greater flexibility, lower costs and improved service agility, while preparing for future network evolution, including 5G and beyond.

Template-based configuration management solution: Enables IT to deploy and manage network configurations at scale. This solution enables IT to optimise security, control and compliance across large installations. In specific industry verticals such as hospitality, the solution enables IT to deliver and enforce brand compliance.

Wi-Fi 7 indoor and outdoor APs: The industry’s most complete portfolio of AI-driven Wi-Fi 7 solutions, including RUCKUS R770; R670 indoor; T670, the industry’s first 6 GHz Standard Power Certified outdoor Wi-Fi 7 solution for delivering purpose-driven networks for a variety of industry verticals; and T670sn, a software-configurable sectorised outdoor Wi-Fi 7 solution.