CommScope expands global reach of SYSTIMAX Constellation platform

CommScope has announced the global availability of its evolved SYSTIMAX Constellation edge-based power and data platform — designed to meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s hyperconnected enterprises.

Now compliant with nearly all global power and data transmission standards, the enhanced Constellation platform integrates fault-managed power, hybrid power/data fiber, and Constellation Points (CPs) in a simplified star topology, enabling efficient connectivity across hundreds or thousands of devices.

Simplifying Enterprise Connectivity

Unlike traditional structured cabling systems, the Constellation platform offers a modular, technology-agnostic architecture that supports both AC and DC power applications and multiple IT/OT connectivity standards. The system’s centralized design eliminates the need for telecom rooms or wiring closets on every floor, allowing uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment to be consolidated while offering flexible CP deployment across ceilings, walls, or racks.

This streamlined approach not only reduces the number of components but also supports both converged and segmented networks, paving the way for faster, cleaner, and more sustainable installations.

Driving Efficiency and Sustainability

The Constellation platform is engineered to deliver 10G+ speeds and up to 1kW fault-managed power over extended distances, supporting the growing density of connected devices in modern buildings and smart urban environments.

By simplifying installation and reducing materials, the solution can cut labor costs by over 50%, minimize space usage, and lower carbon footprint through reduced plastic and copper consumption.

“The Constellation platform enables our customers to support denser urban centers and a proliferation of connected devices,” said Luc Adriaenssens, Vice President, Building & Campus, CCS, CommScope. “By offering a modular, technology-agnostic solution, we’re giving enterprises more flexibility to extend power and connectivity to the edge — in a scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable way.”

Powering the Future of Smart Infrastructure

As enterprises evolve toward smart buildings and digital campuses, CommScope’s Constellation platform represents a critical step forward in delivering high-speed connectivity, efficient power distribution, and future-ready scalability — helping organizations meet performance, sustainability, and operational goals simultaneously.