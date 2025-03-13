CommScope unveils propel XFrame solution to streamline high-density data centers

New Delhi, India, March 13, 2025 – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, has announced the launch of its Propel XFrame™ solution, the latest addition to its Propel™ portfolio of high-performance data center solutions. Designed as a floor-mounted fiber frame, Propel XFrame is engineered to support evolving data center demands and high-performance computing environments.

As data centers increasingly adapt to accommodate artificial intelligence (AI) deployments and high-density fiber mesh architectures, there is an urgent need for scalable, space-efficient, and cost-effective infrastructure solutions. The Propel XFrame solution directly addresses these needs by offering a flexible modular design that enables quick and seamless network reconfigurations.

According to Erik Gronvall, VP of Data Center Strategy and Technology at CommScope, the Propel XFrame solution is designed to meet the most pressing challenges faced by data center customers. With the rapid evolution of data center infrastructure, the demand for solutions that maximize available space, minimize deployment time, and remain within budget is more crucial than ever. This latest innovation is tailored to deliver flexibility and efficiency while supporting the expanding needs of modern data centers.

The Propel XFrame solution optimizes space utilization with its low-profile design, making it adaptable to various deployment configurations. By integrating seamlessly with Propel components and panels, it offers enhanced data center management while supporting multiple standardized connector types. Its front-accessible panel design helps reduce labor costs, while the built-in horizontal and vertical cable management ensures neat and efficient organization. These features make network modifications, expansions, and maintenance faster and more accurate.

With the ability to be installed against a wall, placed back-to-back, or used as a freestanding frame, Propel XFrame provides unmatched deployment agility. The solution is specifically designed to simplify high-density fiber cross-connects, supporting single-length patch cords, preterminated breakout assemblies, and splicing, further enhancing operational efficiency.

Set to be available globally by the end of Q2 2025, the Propel XFrame solution offers a cutting-edge approach to fiber management, helping data centers optimize their infrastructure for the future.