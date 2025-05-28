CommScope unveils XPND modular platform to simplify fiber network evolution

With fiber networks expanding rapidly across urban and rural areas, service providers face the challenge of scaling infrastructure efficiently while protecting existing investments. To address this, global connectivity leader CommScope has launched the XPND™ Modular Fiber Termination Platform—a flexible solution designed to streamline fiber upgrades.

At the heart of CommScope’s latest innovation is its modular, open-panel design, allowing seamless integration with active equipment and outside plant infrastructure. Built for current and future fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments, XPND empowers providers to adapt quickly to shifting market needs, budget constraints, and installation scales.

“The core feature of our new CommScope XPND platform is its completely open design. Each empty panel is a blank canvas,” said Erik Gronvall, Vice President of Strategy & Technology, Datacenter, CommScope. “It’s built for customization, scalability, and efficiency—letting providers build the network they need with fewer SKUs and maximum flexibility.”

Built for Change

Available in 1RU, 1.5RU, and 3RU sizes with a 12-inch depth, XPND panels fit standard 19-inch racks—no special frame needed. This compact form is ideal for small-scale installs or space-limited sites like rural cabinets or central offices.

Each panel supports a mix-and-match configuration using interchangeable cassettes, adapter modules, splitters, and cables. Sold separately, these components let users customize setups to current demands while keeping room for expansion.

A Smarter FTTH Investment

As FTTH builds push into less predictable geographies, providers face fluctuating demand and tighter budgets. The XPND platform helps with a “pay-as-you-grow” model, offering flexibility to scale as needed without heavy upfront investment.

From managing costs to reducing inventory complexity, XPND’s modularity targets key challenges in fiber deployment. Simplified ordering and fewer SKUs make it easier to manage both operational and technical growth.

CommScope’s XPND platform is modular, future-ready, and compact—allowing providers to scale cost-effectively, customize configurations with ease, and integrate seamlessly into standard racks.

As fiber becomes a vital utility, CommScope’s XPND platform offers a timely, agile solution for providers aiming to build better, faster, and more flexible networks.