CommScope’s Ruckus Networks collaborates with IIT Madras Research Park

CommScope announced the opening of its new RUCKUS Chennai Research & Design (R&D) Centre. In partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Research Park (IITMRP), India’s first university-based research park, the new R&D centre will develop networking technologies. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, engineers will concentrate their efforts on wired, wireless, and IoT solutions.

The new R&D centre is centrally located at the research park and will initially host more than 100 of India’s brightest minds to focus on technology development for the connectivity market. The partnership will enable CommScope to collaborate with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), the top ranked institute in India, to access engineering talent and leverage its best-in-class infrastructure and expert faculty. Internships for research and collaborative projects will also be available for students.

“India’s continued explosion of data consumption is a driving force in the wireless industry,” stated Bart Giordano, Senior Vice President, Ruckus Networks, CommScope. “Partnering with IITMRP is a strategic step towards supporting this growth, while innovating at a faster pace and developing premium global solutions. The R&D centre demonstrates our long-term commitment to showcase not only innovative network infrastructure solutions, but also local design capabilities. We are thrilled to expand our presence in India.”

Dr Ashok Jhunjhunwala, the head of IIT Madras Research Park added, “We are delighted to tap into CommScope’s expertise in wireless technology innovation and R&D capabilities. We believe this collaboration between academia and the industry will help develop and distribute advanced wireless technologies to India and the rest of the world. We’re also confident that IITM engineers and students will benefit from access to the centre.”

This is the second R&D centre CommScope will have in India, following the facility opened in Bengaluru, where CommScope is developing application-specific solutions for key vertical markets.