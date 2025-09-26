Commvault and BeyondTrust partner to strengthen privileged access management

Commvault, a cyber resilience and hybrid cloud data protection provider, and BeyondTrust, an identity security provider, have announced a strategic collaboration integrating BeyondTrust’s Password Safe privileged access management (PAM) solution with the Commvault Cloud platform. The partnership aims to help organizations tighten control over credentials, critical systems, and sensitive data.

As cyber threats evolve, managing access for both human and non-human identities—such as applications, scripts, and automated services—has become increasingly complex. The new integration offers enhanced visibility and control over privileged access within backup and recovery environments, while boosting overall cyber resilience.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Centralized Credential Management: Securely manage all credentials from a single, centralized location.

Just-in-Time (JIT) Access: Provide temporary credentials for specific tasks, automatically revoking access once the job is complete.

Audit and Compliance Support: Maintain detailed audit trails, enforce least privilege policies, rotate passwords automatically, and control third-party access.

Enhanced Cyber Resilience: Leverage Commvault Cloud’s unified platform combining AI, data protection, threat detection, and response across all environments and workloads.

“Organizations today face increasingly complex identity environments, with every human, machine, application, and agentic AI identity representing a potential threat,” said David Manks, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust. “This integration gives customers exceptional visibility and control in managing privileged access within their backup and recovery environments.”

Alan Atkinson, Chief Business Development Officer at Commvault, added, “Securing access points is a critical component of a cyber resilience strategy. Our partnership with BeyondTrust provides innovative options for managing privileged access and combating threats tied to stolen credentials.”

The BeyondTrust Password Safe and Commvault Cloud integration is available globally at no additional cost.