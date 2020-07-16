Commvault announces enhanced Partner Advantage Program

Read Article

Commvault has announced the launch of its enhanced Partner Advantage programme, wherein partners will receive a range of benefits, including simple win, growth, and performance rebates. Partners will also have more flexibility across programme tiers with predictable profit potential and trusted deal support for business growth.

In addition, Deal Registration Benefits and New Partner Seller Incentives will offer transparent guiding principles and operational efficiencies to accelerate the sales cycle and speed payment of rewards.

“As a partner-led company, we continuously seek ways to support our partners’ success through increased relevance and profitability,” said Mercer Rowe, Vice President, Global Partner Organization.”

He added, “With the updated approach to our Partner Advantage program, we are providing our partners increased incentives to drive profitability, and collaborative sales plays to close more deals, both underpinned by a strong product portfolio and broad partner ecosystem. In addition, we provide in-region support, expansive training, and demand generation resources that help our partners build a future-proof business with unlimited opportunity.”

Through this program, partners are provided with Commvault’s intelligent data management solutions and dedicated sales support, simplified processes and new opportunities to collaborate and successfully address customer’s needs. Partners will also continue to benefit from existing program features including a three-tier program, deal registration rewards, and performance rebates. New features of the program are proposal-based marketing development funds, new seller incentives, and a new deal registration governance practice. Commvault will continue to invest in its partner portal, sales and technical training and accreditations, quoting and RFP tools, and a Partner Demand Center to build and accelerate a strong customer pipeline.

“Over the course of our relationship with Commvault, we have continuously experienced the ways they support their channel partners. The new additions to their partner program are no exception, providing new and exciting opportunities for financial rewards, training, co-selling and ultimately growth for our customers,” said Ben Klay, VP Sales, Arrow Electronics, adding, “We are proud to be a longtime Commvault partner and know that they are constantly innovating and evolving their programmes to exceed the needs of their channel partners.”

“In today’s economic climate, IT partners, especially those in the data backup and recovery field, are a critical component to solving customers’ complex business issues,” said Kevin Rhone, Director of Channel Acceleration at The Enterprise Strategy Group, adding, “As a partner-led company, Commvault understands the importance of their role in the channel and consistently makes updates that showcase their support and commitment to their partners. In the latest enhancement to their Partner Advantage program, Commvault is helping their partners improve their bottom line. Through innovative products, joint go-to-market strategies, and rebates and rewards, Commvault’s partner program is what partners are looking for today.”

