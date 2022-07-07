Commvault appoints Cesar Cid de Rivera as new VP of Sales Engineering for International region

Commvault has announced the appointment of Cesar Cid de Rivera as International Vice President of Sales Engineering, to continue to strengthen the company’s go-to-market motion and support the critical work of the services teams.

Cid de Rivera brings 25 years of experience in the software industry, including a significant period with Commvault from 2013-2017, when he led the Technical Services Organisation in EMEA South. A well-regarded industry veteran, he brings to the business a deep knowledge of SaaS and data management with a proven pre-sales and technical consulting track record leading teams most recently at ServiceNow, in addition to Pegasystems, Symantec and Veritas.

In his new role, he will be reporting directly to Jason Webber, VP of Global Services, while closely supporting SVP and GM of Commvault International, Marco Fanizzi as a key member of the International Leadership team, to drive the continued expansion of the new International region, comprising more than 150 countries stretching from his native Spain through to New Zealand. Cid de Rivera will lead a high performing pre-sales and technical team responsible for enablement and delivery of Commvault’s industry-leading Intelligent Data Management services to customers and partners.

“We’re pleased to once again have Cesar as part of the Commvault team, and he’s joining us at a perfect time in our evolution as we drive growth across the business,” said Jason Webber, VP of Global Services at Commvault. “Cesar will be an integral part of my Global Services Leadership team, and bring an important international perspective and competitive insight to the way we work going forward.”

“Working with myself and the wider International leadership team, Cesar will be an excellent asset to the company as we continue to bring our industry-leading solutions to more customers around the globe.” Added Marco Fanizzi, SVP and GM of Commvault International.

Based in Spain, Cid de Rivera re-joins Commvault just as the company has announced record quarterly and annual results including an incredible growth of the companies Metallic SaaS portfolio which has grown from $1M to $50M ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) in just six quarters

“Commvault’s focus on our customers and partners as well as the current transformation disruption and our approach to it are the main reasons that I was attracted back to the company,” said Cid de Rivera. “I had many wonderful experiences in my previous time with Commvault, and I can’t wait to being a key member of the team as International VP of Sales Engineering as we realise the opportunities ahead of us with our clear technology and solution provision leadership. Commvault’s new corporate structure, leadership, and SaaS functionality with Metallic means we have unlimited possibilities to help our clients and prospects to be truly successful. An outside-in view of customer needs makes the biggest difference in business, and I know that at Commvault, this is where we stand out from the crowd.”